Birmingham Author Initiates Holiday
Mark your calendars! The first annual Homunculus Awareness Day will be celebrated in November.
Paracelcus, also known as Philip von Hohenheim, was a 16th century alchemist credited with formulating an innovative "homunucli recipe" in his work De Natura Rerum.
Paracelcus' writing is the impetus behind Ms. Shuman's incorporation of homunculi in her writing.
Ms.Shuman explains,
"After publishing Gutter Ball: A Collection of Short Stories, in which The Wild-Ass Series (featuring a homunculus) appears, I realized how few people are familiar with homunculi. So, I've decided to do something about it. There's a weird and wild world out there that not everyone knows about. Learning about homunculi certainly goosed my imagination..."
To learn more, you may visit Susan Marie's blog at http://theabjectmuse.me/
