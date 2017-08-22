 
August 2017





Birmingham Author Initiates Holiday

Mark your calendars! The first annual Homunculus Awareness Day will be celebrated in November.
 
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Author and freelance writer, Susan Marie Shuman, has instituted a new holiday: Homunculus Awareness Day.  For those who do not know what a homunculus is, it can best be defined as an alleged miniscule but adult human being which was developed by an alchemist in a test tube. The homunculus is similar to the Jewish golem.

Paracelcus, also known as Philip von Hohenheim, was a 16th century alchemist  credited with formulating an innovative "homunucli recipe" in his work De Natura Rerum.

Paracelcus' writing is the impetus behind Ms. Shuman's incorporation of  homunculi in her writing.

Ms.Shuman explains,

"After publishing Gutter Ball: A Collection of Short Stories, in which The Wild-Ass Series (featuring a homunculus) appears, I realized how few people are familiar with homunculi. So, I've decided to do something about it. There's a weird and wild world out there that not everyone knows about. Learning about homunculi certainly goosed my imagination..."

To learn more, you may visit Susan Marie's blog at http://theabjectmuse.me/ and https://www.brownielocks.com/b3bcalendar.html?201711

