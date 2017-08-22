 
August 2017





Karpel Solutions Named to Inc. Magazine's 36th Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

 
 
Karpel Solutions Named to Inc.5000 list for 5th Consecutive Year
ST. LOUIS - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Karpel Solutions has once again been ranked by Inc. on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America's independent entrepreneurs. Companies such as Yelp, Pandora, Timberland, Dell, Domino's Pizza, LinkedIn, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000.

Karpel ranks #3904 on the Inc. 5000. The firm expects to continue its growth in 2018 and 2019.

This is the fifth consecutive year Karpel has been named an Inc. 5000 company. This qualifies Karpel as an Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame Honoree.

"Karpel is once again honored to be named to this prestigious list of America's fastest growing companies. It is a great accomplishment due to the hard work of our staff and to the clients nationwide who depend on Karpel Solutions for all their technology needs," said Matt Ziemianski, CEO.

"Our growth has been highlighted by our new software program DEFENDERbyKarpel, a criminal case management system designed to arm defense attorneys with the same tools featured in PROSECUTORbyKarpel, the well-known software used by prosecuting attorneys nationwide. We are also pleased with the continued growth of our IT services, through our iNSIGHTbyKarpel division," Ziemianski said.

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. is the most competitive crop in the list's history. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT KARPEL SOLUTIONS

Karpel Solutions is a business & government solutions and managed services provider that focuses on its clients' strategic goals through the application of current and cost effective technologies. Founded in 1985, Karpel is an Inc. 5000 company, providing business solutions that mobilize technology to meet specific business needs. We oversee process efficiencies and strategic initiatives through the engineering of Managed Services, Website Programming, Business Continuity, and Remote & On-site tech support. Karpel has worked with over 300 companies and government entities throughout the United States, ranging in size from $10 million to over $10 billion. Karpel Solutions is a firm currently comprised of more than 50 business and technology professionals with experience in multiple business verticals. For additional information visit http://www.karpel.com.
