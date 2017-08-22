 
News By Tag
* It Consulting
* Microsoft Partner Boston
* It Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322

Intellinet Begins Servicing Greystone Clients, Expands Boston Presence

 
 
Intellinet Begins Servicing Greystone Clients
Intellinet Begins Servicing Greystone Clients
BOSTON - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Intellinet, a purpose-driven management consulting and technology services firm, announced today it has entered into an agreement with Greystone Solutions, a Boston-based information technology solution provider, to begin servicing Greystone's clients.  Intellinet expects to hire most of Greystone's workforce and will integrate them into their local office in Waltham, expanding its presence in the Boston area.

"I'm delighted that Intellinet will be providing Greystone's customers with exceptional strategy and technology implementations" said Robert Shear, president of Greystone Solutions.  "Intellinet shares our values and commitment to quality, which enables this to be a smooth transition."

Mark Seeley, chief executive officer of Intellinet added "We are looking forward to welcoming employees from Greystone to the Intellinet team as well as leading business and digital transformation at more clients in the Boston area."

About Intellinet
Intellinet is a purpose-driven management consulting & technology services firm.  Intellinet delivers value-creating solutions and material impact for clients through industry-aligned strategy, digital, and technology services.  We partner with future-minded corporate leaders who value execution excellence in both business and digital transformation. With an experience-driven mindset, we lead boldly and innovate alongside our clients, enabling them to realize the full business value of today's technologies. To learn more, visit https://www.intellinet.com/

Contact
Laura Albini
***@intellinet.com
End
Source:
Email:***@intellinet.com Email Verified
Tags:It Consulting, Microsoft Partner Boston, It Services
Industry:Technology
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Intellinet News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share