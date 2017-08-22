News By Tag
Intellinet Begins Servicing Greystone Clients, Expands Boston Presence
"I'm delighted that Intellinet will be providing Greystone's customers with exceptional strategy and technology implementations"
Mark Seeley, chief executive officer of Intellinet added "We are looking forward to welcoming employees from Greystone to the Intellinet team as well as leading business and digital transformation at more clients in the Boston area."
About Intellinet
Intellinet is a purpose-driven management consulting & technology services firm. Intellinet delivers value-creating solutions and material impact for clients through industry-aligned strategy, digital, and technology services. We partner with future-minded corporate leaders who value execution excellence in both business and digital transformation. With an experience-driven mindset, we lead boldly and innovate alongside our clients, enabling them to realize the full business value of today's technologies. To learn more, visit https://www.intellinet.com/
