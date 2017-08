Intellinet Begins Servicing Greystone Clients, Expands Boston Presence

Intellinet Begins Servicing Greystone Clients

-- Intellinet, a purpose-driven management consulting and technology services firm, announced today it has entered into an agreement with Greystone Solutions, a Boston-based information technology solution provider, to begin servicing Greystone's clients. Intellinet expects to hire most of Greystone's workforce and will integrate them into their local office in Waltham, expanding its presence in the Boston area."I'm delighted that Intellinet will be providing Greystone's customers with exceptional strategy and technology implementations"said Robert Shear, president of Greystone Solutions. "Intellinet shares our values and commitment to quality, which enables this to be a smooth transition."Mark Seeley, chief executive officer of Intellinet added "We are looking forward to welcoming employees from Greystone to the Intellinet team as well as leading business and digital transformation at more clients in the Boston area."Intellinet is a purpose-driven management consulting & technology services firm. Intellinet delivers value-creating solutions and material impact for clients through industry-aligned strategy, digital, and technology services. We partner with future-minded corporate leaders who value execution excellence in both business and digital transformation. With an experience-driven mindset, we lead boldly and innovate alongside our clients, enabling them to realize the full business value of today's technologies. To learn more, visit https://www.intellinet.com/