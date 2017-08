Belman Homes Named Best of Greater Milwaukee Home Builder for 2017

Top Choice Winner 2017

End

-- Belman Homes was awarded Best of Greater Milwaukee Home Builder in the 2017 Top Choice Awards readership poll. The award was presented by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27. Voting was held June 26to July 31with a total of 10 Home Builders for voters to choose from. Belman Homes proudly holds this title 3 years in a row now."We are extremely proud to be a three time winner of the Top Choice Award for the Best Home Builder in Milwaukee. We are passionate about our industry as well as our work in the community. We are very grateful for all those that recognize our efforts. Lastly, I want to thank our talented team who help make building a home and creating a great experience a reality for our clients." -David Belman, President Belman Homes Inc.Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"and "Best Company Culture" in addition to many other accolades in recent years. Located in Waukesha this custom homebuilder, REALTOR®, and land developer takes pride in their hand-finished stick-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information, please contact Belman Homes at (262) 544-4648 or visit: http://www.belmanhomes.com