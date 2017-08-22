News By Tag
Rady School of Management's MSBA Program Ranked 11th in U.S. by Value Colleges
The website named the Rady School's connection to UC San Diego, a research powerhouse, the breadth of skills learned in the MSBA program and job opportunities for graduates as reasons for the ranking.
"Another of California's Public Ivies, UC San Diego is a globally-respected research university with over $1 billion in research budget and faculty who have won every major academic award out there," the website noted. "Their computer science, engineering, and business graduate programs are recognized world-wide, as is their value. UCSD's Rady School of Management offers a Master of Science in Business Analytics degree that focuses on data collection, analysis, and use for businesses of all kinds. Rady's connections to the business world of San Diego can also be a major asset for graduates entering the job market."
In the U.S. alone, a McKinsey Global Institute report predicts that demand for deep analytics experts and big data professionals will exceed the supply by up to 190,000 positions by 2018 if current trends continue. What's more, U.S. enterprises will need 1.5 million more managers and business analysts who can ask the right questions and consume the results of the analysis of big data.
To determine the ranking, Value Colleges selected only regionally accredited colleges and universities with proven reputations, ranked according to a specific formula, which took three metrics into account. The ranking metrics included Payscale's 2015-16 College Salary Report (based at Master's level), the U.S. News & World Report rankings and the actual cost of the program.
The Value Colleges methodology aims to ensure that the programs ranked provide a trustworthy balance of educational quality with affordability and job marketability. According to the website, Value Colleges offers meticulously researched, straightforward and practical answers to commonly asked questions about value and affordability when making college decisions.
For more information on the Rady School's MSBA program, go to: http://rady.ucsd.edu/
