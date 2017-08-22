 
Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322

Rady School of Management's MSBA Program Ranked 11th in U.S. by Value Colleges

 
 
SAN DIEGO - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) program at the Rady School of Management at the University of California San Diego has been ranked 11th in the U.S. in the "Top 50 Best Value Big Data Graduate Programs" by Value Colleges. This is the first ranking for the Rady School's MSBA program, which graduated its first class in 2017 and is the only graduate business analytics degree in San Diego.

The website named the Rady School's connection to UC San Diego, a research powerhouse, the breadth of skills learned in the MSBA program and job opportunities for graduates as reasons for the ranking.

"Another of California's Public Ivies, UC San Diego is a globally-respected research university with over $1 billion in research budget and faculty who have won every major academic award out there," the website noted. "Their computer science, engineering, and business graduate programs are recognized world-wide, as is their value. UCSD's Rady School of Management offers a Master of Science in Business Analytics degree that focuses on data collection, analysis, and use for businesses of all kinds. Rady's connections to the business world of San Diego can also be a major asset for graduates entering the job market."

"We are honored to have our new MSBA program recognized for its excellence," said Rady School Dean Robert S. Sullivan. "The program addresses a burgeoning gap in talent in today's workplace. Through our intensive curriculum and capstone project, our graduates gain the knowledge and skills to immediately excel in data-rich business environments."

In the U.S. alone, a McKinsey Global Institute report predicts that demand for deep analytics experts and big data professionals will exceed the supply by up to 190,000 positions by 2018 if current trends continue. What's more, U.S. enterprises will need 1.5 million more managers and business analysts who can ask the right questions and consume the results of the analysis of big data.

To determine the ranking, Value Colleges selected only regionally accredited colleges and universities with proven reputations, ranked according to a specific formula, which took three metrics into account. The ranking metrics included Payscale's 2015-16 College Salary Report (based at Master's level), the U.S. News & World Report rankings and the actual cost of the program.

The Value Colleges methodology aims to ensure that the programs ranked provide a trustworthy balance of educational quality with affordability and job marketability. According to the website, Value Colleges offers meticulously researched, straightforward and practical answers to commonly asked questions about value and affordability when making college decisions.

For more information on the Rady School's MSBA program, go to: http://rady.ucsd.edu/programs/masters-programs/ms-in-busi...

Melinda Battenberg
***@ucsd.edu
