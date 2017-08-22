News By Tag
Pet Sitters International to celebrate 2nd annual Pet-Sitter Education Month™
This September, Pet Sitters International is highlighting the association's new certification and other educational resources available to today's professional pet sitters.
Pet Sitters International (PSI), the world's largest and leading educational association for professional pet sitters, created Pet-Sitter Education Month to highlight professional pet sitters' commitment to continuing education and to promote the various educational offerings readily available to today's professional pet sitters.
Ahead of Pet-Sitter Education Month, PSI announced the launch of its new certification, which outlines the body of knowledge necessary for professional pet sitters and offers the first-ever knowledge-assessed examination specifically for the pet-sitting industry. PSI has obtained the legally trademarked certification mark of CPPS—Certified Professional Pet Sitter® to award to professional pet sitters who successfully demonstrate their knowledge and skills by obtaining a passing score on the CPPS Exam.
"While the misperception of pet sitters as the 'kid down the street' or the 'pet lover looking for extra cash on the side' still exists, we find that PSI's pet-sitting members are full-time pet-sitting professionals and 90 percent have completed at least some college," said PSI Founder and President Patti J. Moran. "More and more professional pet sitters are also taking advantage of industry-specific trainings and pursuing credentials such as the CPPS designation."
For those not ready to test for the CPPS designation—
To assist professional pet sitters in taking advantage of these and other educational opportunities in the industry, PSI's Pet-Sitter Education Month (http://www.petsit.com/
PSI's website, www.petsit.com, is the top online educational resource available to those in the industry. PSI was founded in 1994 by Moran, author of Pet Sitting for Profit, and the association's motto is "Pet-sitting excellence through education."
"More than three decades ago when I started pet sitting, there were no pet-sitting specific resources available to me," Moran explained. "That's why it has always been so important to me that PSI provides members with easy-to-access educational tools—from books and our member magazine to our certification exam and member webinars—to improve their businesses and the services they provide to clients."
For more information on Pet-Sitter Education Month, visit petsit.com/education. To learn more about PSI or to find a local PSI pet sitter, visit petsit.com/locate.
About Pet Sitters International
Founded in 1994 by Patti J. Moran, author of Pet Sitting for Profit, Pet Sitters International (PSI) is the world's largest educational association for professional pet sitters, with member pet-sitting businesses in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. PSI has been the most trusted name in professional pet sitting for more than two decades, and PSI members have access to the widest array of business services and educational resources available in the professional pet-sitting industry. PSI's Official Pet Sitter Locator is the largest online directory of professional pet sitters, and pet owners can visit petsit.com/locate to find local professional pet sitters.
