OrionX Research Announces Survey Results Revealing Customers' Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) And Deep Learning (DL)
Considered one of the most comprehensive surveys to date on AI/ML/DL, the survey covers 144 questions/data points, presented in over 70 charts and graphs. It explores topics ranging from key drivers for AI project implementation to customer buying behavior to current and future AI budget spend to the most popular AI models.
Study highlights include:
- Top challenges businesses are facing for their AI/ML/DL projects
- Current and planned budgets for AI/ML/DL projects (broken down by hardware, software, services, cloud, consulting, education/training, staffing and more)
- Who the decision makers are and which departments are driving AI purchasing decisions
- Average AI project data size (TB) and the application areas that AI projects are being used for
- User ranking of over 20 AI Frameworks with TensorFlow dominating at 52%
- AI hardware usage (now and in the future), including most used hardware accelerators with NVIDIA in the lead at 82%
- Customers' key selection criteria and requirements when evaluating AI vendors
"The OrionX AI survey is the first to assess customer sentiment across a wide range of AI adoption issues," said Shahin Khan, founding partner at OrionX. "Among many insights, it shows how customer selection criteria is influenced by parameters such as vendor market presence, product roadmap, current product features, ease of adoption, ease of use, interoperability, security, performance, and robustness."
This comprehensive AI study will help customers better understand the AI/ML/DL landscape in order to set strategy and guide future investments.
To purchase the report and learn how OrionX research analysts can help companies navigate the multi-faceted and rapidly evolving AI/ML/DL marketplace, visit www.orionx.net/
