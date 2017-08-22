News By Tag
Aesthetic Edge to open new location at 8835 N Cedar Ave Fresno CA 93720
Aesthetic Edge is a dental clinic in Fresno, CA and offers the latest cutting edge treatments and technologies and is the premier cosmetic dental practice in so it's no surprise that its clientele represents.
This new North East Fresno dentist office provides families with a convenient, comfortable environment where they can receive the latest in comprehensive, quality dental care. Aesthetic Edge Dental offers general dentistry, preventive care, children's dentistry, and specialty care services, including orthodontics consultation (braces), oral surgery, periodontics, and endodontics. Aesthetic Edge Fresno Dental offices accepts most insurance plans and offers patients without insurance the opportunity to enroll in the in-office discount programs. Appointments are now available at the new Aesthetic Edge Dental offices. Walk-in and emergency patients are also welcome.
The new dental office is led by Dr. Mankirat Gill DDS who received her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from New York College of Dentistry. Dr. Gill and her team will provide dental services ranging from dentures and denture repairs, to preventive care, general dentistry and restoration.
Personalized treatment and friendly service is hallmark of Aesthetic Edge. Each patient will receive a comprehensive diagnosis and treatment plan designed by the dentist with long-term oral and overall health in mind. Available services include hygiene, treatment of periodontal (gum) disease, extractions, fillings, oral surgery, whitening, and crown and bridge work.
Aesthetic Edge Dental practices are committed to keeping prices low so that patients can get the care they need. Both Fresno practices will work with all insurance providers and handle the paperwork to save patients time and hassle, and offer free new-patient exams and X-rays for patients without dental insurance. And since no one likes an unexpected bill, the practice offers clear, detailed estimates on the cost of treatment to give patients peace of mind.
On-site denture lab and a Denture Money Back Guarantee is beining planned for the Cedar office. The new practice is equipped with an on-site denture laboratory, which helps facilitate quick turnaround for denture repairs, relines or adjustments. The practice will offer seven styles of full and partial dentures so patients can be reassured that Dr. Gill and her team will go above and beyond to ensure proper fit and comfort of their custom-crafted dentures
Cosmetic treatment from this Fresno Smile makeover dentist includes "Veneers or Lumineers that are custom-made shells that cover the surface of your teeth. There are many benefits to getting veneers." says Fresno Dentist Mankirat Gill. "Routinely, veneers can potentially fix a long list of cosmetic issues: worn teeth, irregular shape, discoloration, misalignment and minor gaps. Beyond treating cosmetic purposes, veneers can also cover broken or chipped teeth. Your veneers are customized to perfectly fit and resemble your desired smile" says Dr. Gill. Perhaps the best aspect of porcelain veneers is that they are versatile. Many times, porcelain veneers alone will be able to enhance a patient's smile; this avoids the need for months-long orthodontic care and other invasive dental therapies.
Dr. Gill uses a custom combination of advanced dentistry and cutting edge dental technology for smile makeovers depending on the needs of each patient. For patients who already have healthy teeth but need better alignment, Dr. Gill is an InvisAlign dentist in Fresno, CA. To add a finishing touch to a great smile of Clovis and Fresno residents, Aesthetic Edge provides teeth whitening services. Same Day appointment and the best deal on teeth whitening in Fresno CA are available. Dr. Gill also provides a variety of other individual dental services like high quality affordable dentures, root canal treatment, partial denture, dental bridge, dental crown, pediatric dental services, tooth colored flings, on-lays and in-lays, extractions, custom night guard and porcelain dental veneers. She is also an emergency dentist in Fresno, CA.
About Dr. Mankirat Gill DDS:
Dr. Mankirat Gill DDS is a graduate of New York University College of Dentistry. She has a specific focus on Kids to Baby Boomers to help them get a smile that is healthy but that also looks great.
About Aesthetic Edge:
Aesthetic Edge is a dental clinic in Fresno, CA and offers the latest cutting edge treatments and technologies. Aesthetic Edge is the premier cosmetic dental practice in so it's no surprise that its clientele represents everything from professionals, businessmen and stay at home moms. Aesthetic Edge tries to provide the best in class dental services in all different areas of dentistry at a reasonable cost for patients. Aesthetic Edge is affordable, experienced, and most importantly local and understands the needs of local people.To set up an interview or media inquiries, please call Kanwar Gill MD 559-271-8400. For more information, please visit: http://www.aestheticedge.org/
To make an APPOINTMENTS, patients can call (559) 495-9600 or toll-free at 1-866-521-3646 or visit www.aestheticedge.org
Contact
Kanwar Gill
***@aestheticedge.org
End
