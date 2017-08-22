 
CENTURY 21® Commonwealth part of highest ranking home-buyer satisfaction for 4th consecutive year

JD Power study reveals strong showing by CENTURY 21 for customer satisfaction
 
 
NATICK, Mass. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- George Patsio, Founding Partner of CENTURY 21® Commonwealth, announced that CENTURY 21® brand has been recognized the highest-ranking in home-buyer satisfaction for the 4th consecutive year, according to the recently released J.D. Power 2017 Home Buyer Satisfaction Study.

The study, now in its 10th year, measures satisfaction with the nation's largest real estate companies among customers in four segments: first-time buyers; repeat buyers; first-time sellers; and repeat sellers. Overall satisfaction is measured across four factors of the home-buying experience: agent/salesperson; real estate office; closing process; and variety of additional services. In the home-selling experience, the same four factors are evaluated plus a fifth factor, marketing. Satisfaction is measured on a 1,000-point scale.

With 867 points, CENTURY 21® ranked highest once again this year; the J.D. Power study indicated that CENTURY 21® performs particularly well in the agent/salesperson and closing process, in addition to a variety of service related categories.

"CENTURY 21® has a long-held reputation for Sales Associates who are genuine, informative and responsive," said Patsio, whose independently owned and operated CENTURY 21® Commonwealth has 21 locations and more than 500 Sales Associates throughout Massachusetts.  "It's satisfying to belong to an organization that never loses sight of the fact that a Sales Associate's relationship with a buyer or seller is key in determining customer satisfaction."

About CENTURY 21 Commonwealth

Established in 2006, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth is a powerful resource for people seeking to buy or sell a home in eastern Massachusetts.  The agency is at the forefront of the residential real estate brokerage through its uncommon commitment to its sales team with innovative marketing programs, cutting edge technology, and top-notch support systems.  CENTURY 21 Commonwealth is dedicated to fostering passion, providing expertise and demonstrating integrity to all of their clients, Sales Associates and staff.  In 2016, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth's sales grossed over $1.4 billion in volume sold and ranks #1 in New England and #9 Worldwide among CENTURY 21 Franchises.  CENTURY 21 Commonwealth employs over 500 agents, and 21 locations in addition to a Regional Support Center in Natick, MA. For more information, please visit http://commonmoves.com.

Contact
Jim Farrell
***@prfirst.com
Source:CENTURY 21 Commonwealth
