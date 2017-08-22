News By Tag
CENTURY 21® Commonwealth part of highest ranking home-buyer satisfaction for 4th consecutive year
JD Power study reveals strong showing by CENTURY 21 for customer satisfaction
The study, now in its 10th year, measures satisfaction with the nation's largest real estate companies among customers in four segments: first-time buyers; repeat buyers; first-time sellers; and repeat sellers. Overall satisfaction is measured across four factors of the home-buying experience: agent/salesperson;
With 867 points, CENTURY 21® ranked highest once again this year; the J.D. Power study indicated that CENTURY 21® performs particularly well in the agent/salesperson and closing process, in addition to a variety of service related categories.
"CENTURY 21® has a long-held reputation for Sales Associates who are genuine, informative and responsive,"
About CENTURY 21 Commonwealth
Established in 2006, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth is a powerful resource for people seeking to buy or sell a home in eastern Massachusetts. The agency is at the forefront of the residential real estate brokerage through its uncommon commitment to its sales team with innovative marketing programs, cutting edge technology, and top-notch support systems. CENTURY 21 Commonwealth is dedicated to fostering passion, providing expertise and demonstrating integrity to all of their clients, Sales Associates and staff. In 2016, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth's sales grossed over $1.4 billion in volume sold and ranks #1 in New England and #9 Worldwide among CENTURY 21 Franchises. CENTURY 21 Commonwealth employs over 500 agents, and 21 locations in addition to a Regional Support Center in Natick, MA. For more information, please visit http://commonmoves.com.
