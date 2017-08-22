 
Industry News





Weekly Soft Skills Podcast Launched

Serious Soft Skills LLC continues effort to empower leaders, employees
 
 
TOWSON, Md. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Serious Soft Skills LLC has launched a weekly podcast, the Serious Soft Skills Podcast, designed to help employees, team leaders and employers unleash the power of soft skills to advance their careers and organizational growth.

The 15-20 minute podcasts, led by hosts Dr. Tobin Porterfield and Bob Graham, principals in Serious Soft Skills LLC, explore with examples, anecdotes, research and interviews various aspects of the more than 55 soft skills identified in their research. Soft skills are those skills we develop to deal with other people, including listening, empathy, teamwork, leadership, persistence and change management.

"Companies of all size can achieve greater results and increase employee satisfaction when they focus more on soft skills," Porterfield said. "We want to empower them to unleash soft skills through our discussions on the podcast."

Added Graham, "We continue to learn more about soft skills and the weekly podcast gives us a platform to share our discoveries and new insights with others."

The first eight episodes of the podcast have been released. The Serious Soft Skills Podcast is available on iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/serious-soft-skills/i...) and Google Play (https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Iriagpszwe2w...). Episodes also can be accessed at http://serioussoftskills.com.

Porterfield and Graham, who each teach college at Baltimore area universities, have conducted three published studies on soft skills and they continue to research how soft skills affect organizations. Serious Soft Skills LLC released a white paper, Using Soft Skills in the Workplace, earlier this year. The white paper (http://serioussoftskills.com/about-us/white-paper/) draws on a survey of nearly 500 workers at all levels of organizations to develop the first true picture of how employees perceive soft skills.

Porterfield and Graham have been studying soft skills for the last four years, with three academic studies being published. Both men work with students in their classrooms to develop soft skills, and they have each seen the value of good soft skills in their professional careers. The new company is their means for helping people better understand, evaluate and employ soft skills in their careers and their workplaces. More information is available at http://serioussoftskills.com.

