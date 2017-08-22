News By Tag
Plan for A Vacation at The New Disruptive Alternative Accommodation Platform That Launched in Europe
Poketinns Inc. is an emerging vacation rental company in travel space founded by seasoned professionals with lots of experience earned in sectors like IT, hospitality and travel.
Poketinns Inc. is an online start-up company driven by a bunch of very enthusiastic and experienced professionals who are keen to serve customers with quality services. They have outset the new innovative accommodation platform for vacation rental booking in Europe. They offer home, villas, and apartments for a holiday stay with availability all over Europe.
They have introduced several new ideas like flexible time-based stay and bidding on available vacation rentals. Under the time-based stay feature, a customer can opt to reserve the travel rental for a day-stay or an overnight-stay. Later on, they can extend their booking on an hourly basis. To provide holiday rental properties of their choices to users, Pocketinns Inc. has innovated the idea of bidding for vacation rental properties, which allows customers to hire a stay property under their budget. This bidding features encourages the competitive pricing and avail huge savings to buyers.
Pocketinns Inc. has given the privilege to patrons to choose among features of instant booking, regular booking or booking by bid for vacation rentals. They offer comprehensive customer services during both booking process and stay at reserved vacation rental.
The idea behind the launch of Pocketinns Inc. is to remove the convolution of a holiday trip process, to improve savings, comfort, and mobility of the customers.
If you are planning a vacation to Europe, visit http://www.pocketinns.com/
About the Company
Pocketinns Inc. is a revolutionary web and mobile based online marketplace for distinct and exclusive accommodation rentals that provide day & overnight time based flexible home, local hotels and vacation rental solution for consumers that doesn't just enhance your travel experience to a new level but also maximizes trust, safety, mobility, value and savings on every dollar spent on our property rentals.
Media Contact
Sarva G Mada
609-933-8971
***@pocketinns.com
