Global Polyisoprene Market Expected to Reach a Volume of 18.03 Million Tons by 2022

--The latest report by IMARC Group titled,, finds that the global polyisoprene market reached a volume of around 13.9 Million Tons in 2016, growing at a CAGR of around 4% during 2009-2016. Polyisoprene is a high molecular-weight polymer of isoprene that is present in natural rubber extracted from the sap of the Hevea Brasiliensis trees. Natural rubber is vulcanized by heating with sulphur, zinc oxide and accelerator at 400-440K for about half an hour so as to increase its mechanical strength. In recent years, it has been increasingly used for the production of synthetic polyisoprene. This can be attributed to the various physical properties of polyisoprene such as high resilience, resistance to tear and abrasion, and excellent elasticity, tensile strength and flex fatigue resistance. However, polyisoprene is not recommended for high heat, ozone, sunlight, petroleum, or hydrocarbon environments.The tire industry is expected to be a major driving factor for the market growth.The majority of polyisoprene goes into the manufacturing of various end-use products such as latex products, footwear, foam mattresses, etc.China represents the largest market of natural polyisoprene, whereas, Russia represents the largest market for synthetic polyisoprene.Polyisoprene has been used to waterproof shoes and create baby bottle nipples. Nowadays, it is also used in the production of latex products, footwear, hoses, gloves, battery boxes, foam mattresses, balloons, toys, etc. In addition to this, it can also be used in soil stabilization, vibration absorption and road making. These applications are affected by the viscoelastic property of polyisoprene. However, the majority of polyisoprene is used in the tire industry where it is used in the manufacture of radial and green tires. Currently, the market is being driven by the increasing demand for polyisoprene from its various end-use industries. According to the report, the market is further expected to reach a volume of 18.03 Million Tons by 2022.On the basis of end-use, the majority of global polyisoprene is used in the manufacturing of tires and its products. They are followed by latex products, footwear, non-automotive engineering and belting and hose. On the basis of region, China represents the largest market of natural polyisoprene, whereas, Russia represents the largest market for synthetic polyisoprene. Other major regions include India, US, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia and Western Europe. Owing to the complex and capital intensive nature of the polyisoprene manufacturing process, the market is dominated by a small number of companies. The major key players operating in the market are Sri Trang Group, Von Bundit Co. Limited, Halcyon, Thai Hua Rubber Co., Kirana group, Sinochem and China Hainan rubber.Tires and Related ProductsLatex ProductsFootwearNon-Automotive EngineeringBelting and HoseChinaIndiaUSAJapanThailandIndonesiaRussiaUSJapanChinaWestern EuropeSri Trang GroupVon Bundit Co. LimitedHalcyonThai Hua Rubber Co.Kirana groupSinochemChina Hainan rubberwww.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=731&flag=IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.