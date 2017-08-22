 
Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322


Web Werks - an Affordable Solution for Web Hosting and VPS Needs

Web Werks, leading Uptime Institute TIER IV data center offers the most affordable pricing when it comes to web hosting and VPS needs.
 
 
THANE, India - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Web Werks, the leading uptime institute certified data center provider in India and United States offer the most pocket-friendly prices for web hosting and VPS needs. In this digital era, Web Werks absolutely understands the need to be present on digital platforms. To support their customers in India and globally they offer best prices compare to other hosting providers.

"As being in this industry for 20+ years we understand the industry quite well. We know what will be the future growth and which solution fits which industry type. This is the reason of us been more affordable in the web hosting industry," Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks

Further, he said, "By offering Rs. 1625 a month, VPS web hosting to the budget-conscious consumer, we have captured popularity with startups, freelancers, bloggers, first-time business owners and small business. Our affordable rates give even students or senior citizens the ability to start their own blog or website and establish their first-time Internet presence."

Web Werks hosting services excel in terms of quality and functionality of the products and services that make people count on it. What makes Web Werks so highly reliable and leading data center services provider in the market is the support from the clienteles that inspires to perform confidently and exceptionally in the field.

About Web Werks:

Established in 1996, Web Werks is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 20000 - 1 and Uptime Institute Certified Cloud Data Center Service Provider in India. Web Werks has been awarded with 'the best web hosting award 2017', 'Retailer Of The Year For Best Cloud Data Centers And Internet Exchange', 'Great Indian Workplace Award (GIWA) 2017' and many more.

Web Werks focuses on quality-driven self-managed and fully managed hosting services that include cloud solutions, dedicated servers and VPS hosting services on linux and windows operating platforms. They also deliver disaster recovery services, Innovative Rapid Cloud backup technologies, work area recovery services, CDN services, etc.

They have collaborated with more than 1000+ organizations globally that include Fortune 500 companies across various business verticals. This also includes Government sectors as well, such as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation, Nabard, NPCI etc.

For more information, kindly visit, www.webwerks.in.

Media Contact:
Priti Shetti
Corporate Communications
Web Werks Data Center News
priti.shetti@webwerks.in
+91-8828335555
