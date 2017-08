Handy Backup for Linux: Multi-User Operations and Proof-testing with Ubuntu 16.04

Novosoft LLC continues developing a new Handy Backup branch for Linux, creating and testing a newest solution to backup Ubuntu 16.04 server or workstation data.

-- Linux backup software has an importance for both users and administrators, especially in big, company-level heterogeneous infrastructures requiring different tools and approaches for every single unit. A strong need for a solution with a capability to run smoothly either on Linux and Windows machines creates a high demand on a market for a unified, mighty Linux backup tool.– Novosoft, LLC updates its popular Handy Backup software to create even more comfort and functionality for Linux users. The unified, mighty solution dedicated for creating automated backup and restore actions for all types of data existed now has a complete, proof-tested compatibility with the latest Ubuntu 16.04 LTS stable edition of Ubuntu Linux, a popular choice among different Linux users throughout the world. Besides tested compatibility, a new release contains some features helping effectively backup Linux server ( https://www.handybackup.net/ linux-backup- server.shtml ) data, including a multi-user operational mode. The Windows release, Handy Backup 7.9.3, also contains some crucial improvements providing more efficient online backup, especially in complex and heterogeneous networks.As Anton Chmarak, the Head of Handy Backup Development Team, said,We will continue to develop our Linux branch, including not only Ubuntu but also CentOS and other distros in a nearest future. Our new release is a proof for our intentions to bring a mighty, unified Linux backup tool into a market. Besides being a fully native Ubuntu backup software ( https://www.handybackup.net/ ubuntu-backup.shtml ) compatible with a Windows counterpart, our program has some unique features for Linux backup only, including a multi-user support. The Windows-oriented release, Handy Backup 7.9.3, also has some upgrades for online backup features, especially completely updated Yandex.Disk and renewed Backblaze plug-insThe new version of Handy Backup for Linux has a fully tested compatibility with Ubuntu 16.04, a popular Debian-based long-term service (LTS) release of a popular OS Linux distributive, which, in turn, makes a base for many other distros (e.g. Linux Mint). A user can install and update this Linux backup software (https://www.handybackup.net/linux-backup.shtml)solution automatically, using a dedicated repository with all the components of the program. To create and control Linux backup and restore activity, a Linux edition can use a remote Windows machine running a GUI for controlling all tasks, or instead, run a GUI component with a standard Wine emulator. This approach eliminates a difference between Windows and Linux visual components, creating a common control environment for a user or an administrator in a heterogeneous network.Unlike a Windows edition, the Linux backup solution from Handy Backup has a unique feature of multi-user support. One instance of Handy Backup can run different tasks starting under different user accounts, presuming these accounts have enough rights to access Linux backup and restore data. The multi-user support can be crucial for such tasks as Ubuntu 16.04 server backup, with many users and processes working simultaneously under just one server frame.An addition is a newest Windows update, specified as Handy Backup 7.9.3, which contains renewed concepts for online backup plug-ins, especially for Backblaze and Yandex.Disk clouds. These renewed offsite backup tools allow users saving their crucial data to accessible, affordable cloud services and restore the information where and when they have a need for it.More than twenty years, Novosoft LLC presents different software solutions on the IT market. Among these solutions are the NERPA EAM, a highly developed, unified enterprise asset management tool, the ASOMI system integrating the metrological operations (now it is a part of NERPA), and Handy Backup, the complete backup and restore solution for any types of servers, workstations and home computers. Novosoft developing team has a high skill tested by many certifications and awards. In addition, all products from the company have very affordable prices and strong tech support. Novosoft develops many system integration solutions, making the company a mutual partner of many enterprises and a trusted brand for individual users from the entire world.Handy Backup is the unified backup and restore solution.It supports all modern versions of Windows including Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista, Windows Server 2016, 2012 (with R2)/2008 (with R2, and its main components have a native-level support of OS Linux. The set of Handy Backup tools allows to backup, restore and synchronize data of any type on local and network machines, as well as to create readable and bootable drive images. It has a capability to backup databases and virtual machines of any type, and can store the information to (or from) any cloud services. Users make, control and schedule backup and restore tasks through the comprehensible, classic-looking graphical user interface (GUI).Several editions of Handy Backup are readily available to suit a user's need of any type, either in personal, business or other IT areas.The differences between versions lie in the set of plug-ins available just out-of-the-box, where the basic functionality is the same for all editions.For more information about Handy Backup, please look at the official website: https://www.handybackup.net