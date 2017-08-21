Sarah "Sally" Caldwell - Lundy, Passed away August 26th,

Former Assistant trainer to Bobby Frankel looses long battle to cancer.

-- Longtime horsewoman, Sarah Ann Lundy, known to her racetrack peers as Sally, passed awaydue to a long battle with cancer. She turned 63 years old the day she died.Sally was the first women to saddle a Belmont Stakes Starter when she sent Minstrel Star out in 1984.Sally grew up in the Pennsylvania – Delaware region and took to galloping horses and riding steeplechase races in her late teens. She worked for Burley Cox and Bruce Miller in her early riding years. Later on she took a job with David Whiteley and galloped one of the top runners, Instrument Landing for the stable. She traveled out to Southern California with the stable and went to work for Willard Proctor upon Whiteley's return to the east coast.Sally became a great part of the Proctor barn as exercise rider galloping some foundation mares such as Belair who was a multiple graded stakes winner.Upon completion of her stay with the Proctor barn, she married former trainer Richard J. Lundy and they began training privately for Virginia Kraft Payson on the east coast. They were based out of Payson Park and New York.Lundy, traveled to Japan with Salem Drive who won the Fiji Stakes in Tokyo, a prep for the Japan Cup.During her time with Richard J. Lundy, she was instrumental in a long list of stake horses such as Blushing John, Green Barb, Bello Horrizonte, Jade Hunter, Carr De Naskra and many others.After her separating from Richard J. Lundy, Sally continued her public stable at Belmont Park.From 690 career starts, Sarah Lundy won 85 races. Among her successes, in 1990/91 she won back-to-back running of the Ashley T. Cole Handicap at Aqueduct Racetrack in the New York City area where she also won the 1991 Kingston Handicap at Belmont Park. Training during the winter in Florida, she won the Sam F. Davis Stakes and the Tampa Bay Derby at Tampa Bay Downs in 1993. She trained numerous stake winners such as Marco Bay, Audio Cassette, Kate's Valentine and Lilac Star.Due to her early California connections and extreme work ethic, Sally's barn was the home away from home for many trainers such as Charlie Whittingham, Bobby Frankel, Rodney Rash and Ben Cecil when they shipped in for stakes in the NY/Florida region. Sunday Silence was most notable resident of the Lundy stable.When she retired from training, she took a job as an assistant to Bobby Frankel and stayed with him till his passing in 2009.Recently, Sally was working for Carla Gaines as her secretary for the barn.Funeral arraignments are pending but a Celebration of Life is currently being planned for late September/Early October in Southern California. She is survived by two brothers, Steve Caldwell and John Caldwell.