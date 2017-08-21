 
Pros and Cons of Basic Garage Door Openers

 
 
MELBOURNE, Australia - Aug. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- You should consider buying a new garage door opener if it is not working properly. It is not an easy do-it-yourself home repair job. Still, knowledge about different types of garage door openers and their pros and cons is essential for homeowners. You wish for an opener that works for your condition and budget. The more you realise your needs, the better you can talk with the person doing the installation.

Variety of Garage Door Openers

There are a few basic types of garage door openers, but you can choose easily from their dozens of models. Every type has its particular benefits and drawbacks, and the perfect one is mainly a matter of personal preference. The four most common types of machinery used in garage door openers are belt drive, screw drive, chain drive, and direct drive motor types.

Belt Drive Openers

Belt driven openers use an elastic synthetic rubber strap, resembling a fan belt in a car. This belt contains drive teeth which connect with teeth in the drive gear in the motor. These openers are quieter when compared with chain driven types, but they are a little more expensive.

Chain Drive Openers

These openers are the most ordinary of all, possibly because they are very economical. These openers use a metal chain resembling a bicycle chain to lift the door. These are durable and reliable if you maintain them correctly.

They have certain drawbacks also. They are very noisy and sometimes cause vibrations in the walls and ceiling of the garage when in use. Also, chain driven openers occupy more space in the garage ceiling. To make a chain drive opener less noisy, you can use DC powered motors as these work smoothly and more quietly than AC ones. Easy start and stop motors can also reduce the noise when the door starts and stops opening.

Screw Drive Openers

These openers have a long threaded rod. It rotates inside an area above the door. These are the simplest in construction, very reliable, and need the least maintenance. But again, they are noisy. These can also cause problems in areas with cold weather since the machinery housed inside a metal tube. Also, fluctuations in temperature cause contraction of its parts which leads to less efficient working of the opener.

Direct Drive Openers

These made in Germany openers use a small motor that moves along a chain within an overhead track. Only one part moves in the engine. They are considered the quietest garage door openers.

Contact Victorian Roller Doors (supplier of Garage Doors Melbourne (http://www.victorianrollerdoors.com.au/)) for more information about which style of garage door opener can suit best to your requirements. That is why most people hire a specialised garage door (http://www.victorianrollerdoors.com.au/garage-doors-repai...) company to carry out the work.

