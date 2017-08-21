News By Tag
Pros and Cons of Basic Garage Door Openers
Variety of Garage Door Openers
There are a few basic types of garage door openers, but you can choose easily from their dozens of models. Every type has its particular benefits and drawbacks, and the perfect one is mainly a matter of personal preference. The four most common types of machinery used in garage door openers are belt drive, screw drive, chain drive, and direct drive motor types.
Belt Drive Openers
Belt driven openers use an elastic synthetic rubber strap, resembling a fan belt in a car. This belt contains drive teeth which connect with teeth in the drive gear in the motor. These openers are quieter when compared with chain driven types, but they are a little more expensive.
Chain Drive Openers
These openers are the most ordinary of all, possibly because they are very economical. These openers use a metal chain resembling a bicycle chain to lift the door. These are durable and reliable if you maintain them correctly.
They have certain drawbacks also. They are very noisy and sometimes cause vibrations in the walls and ceiling of the garage when in use. Also, chain driven openers occupy more space in the garage ceiling. To make a chain drive opener less noisy, you can use DC powered motors as these work smoothly and more quietly than AC ones. Easy start and stop motors can also reduce the noise when the door starts and stops opening.
Screw Drive Openers
These openers have a long threaded rod. It rotates inside an area above the door. These are the simplest in construction, very reliable, and need the least maintenance. But again, they are noisy. These can also cause problems in areas with cold weather since the machinery housed inside a metal tube. Also, fluctuations in temperature cause contraction of its parts which leads to less efficient working of the opener.
Direct Drive Openers
These made in Germany openers use a small motor that moves along a chain within an overhead track. Only one part moves in the engine. They are considered the quietest garage door openers.
