 
News By Tag
* Anthony Padovano
* VOTFNJ
* Priesthood
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Morristown
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
26252423222120

The Origins and Development of Priesthood in the First and Second Millenniums

Anthony T. Padovano, Ph.D. to Present Program for Voice of the Faithful New jersey
 
 
Anthony T. Padovano, PhD
Anthony T. Padovano, PhD
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Anthony Padovano
VOTFNJ
Priesthood

Industry:
Religion

Location:
Morristown - New Jersey - US

MORRISTOWN, N.J. - Aug. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Anthony Padovano will present a program, The Origins and Development of Priesthood in the First and Second Millennium-- an encompassing title which could be dubbed "Everything You Wanted to Know About the Priesthood but Were Afraid to Ask" on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 100 Harter Road, Morristown, NJ

Anthony T. Padovano holds doctorates and professorships in theology and literature.  He is the author of 29 books, including 3 award-winning plays, translated into nine languages.  A visiting professor at 25 American colleges and universities, he lectures world-wide and appears in the media on both sides of the Atlantic.   His personal and professional papers are in the permanent archives of the University of Notre Dame.

A founding member and a distinguished professor emeritus, he taught literature and philosophy for 45 years at Ramapo College in New  Jersey.  He  served for 30 years as the pastor of The Inclusive Community, where Catholics and Protestants worship together; and as the first elected president of CORPUS http://www.corpus.org/, served in that capacity for ten years.  He has served as CORPUS Ambassador from that time until the present.  For 42 years, in the U.S. and abroad, CORPUS has been working for a renewed priesthood of married and single men and women rooted in a reformed and renewed Church.

The Padovano Peace Pavilion on the campus of Ramapo College serves as a gathering place for worship and reflection.   The vision of Dr. Padovano, modeled after the United Nations Meditation Room, the center is open to all people of good will for tranquility and reflection.

A liturgy will follow the talk.

There is no charge for the program.  All are welcome

For more information please visit http://www.votfnj.org/

Contact
Voice of the Faithful NJ
***@votfnj.org
End
Source:Voice of the Fathful NJ
Email:***@votfnj.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Voice of the Faithful NJ PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share