The Origins and Development of Priesthood in the First and Second Millenniums
Anthony T. Padovano, Ph.D. to Present Program for Voice of the Faithful New jersey
Anthony T. Padovano holds doctorates and professorships in theology and literature. He is the author of 29 books, including 3 award-winning plays, translated into nine languages. A visiting professor at 25 American colleges and universities, he lectures world-wide and appears in the media on both sides of the Atlantic. His personal and professional papers are in the permanent archives of the University of Notre Dame.
A founding member and a distinguished professor emeritus, he taught literature and philosophy for 45 years at Ramapo College in New Jersey. He served for 30 years as the pastor of The Inclusive Community, where Catholics and Protestants worship together; and as the first elected president of CORPUS http://www.corpus.org/
The Padovano Peace Pavilion on the campus of Ramapo College serves as a gathering place for worship and reflection. The vision of Dr. Padovano, modeled after the United Nations Meditation Room, the center is open to all people of good will for tranquility and reflection.
A liturgy will follow the talk.
There is no charge for the program. All are welcome
For more information please visit http://www.votfnj.org/
Contact
Voice of the Faithful NJ
***@votfnj.org
