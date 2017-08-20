News By Tag
Aeris – A Trusted Name in High Quality and Affordable Air Purifiers
aeris, one of the reputable suppliers of superior quality air purifiers, serves the Swiss people with the unmatched air purification system.
While there are many professional companies serving Swiss residents with superior quality air purifiers not costing an arm and a leg, aeris is one such reputable name in the industry that's come a long way from where it began. They're a respected and trusted company that has grown its business largely through word of mouth.
Why choose aeris for air purifiers?
Aeris believes that air purification systems, be it standalone or fix installed air purifiers, have been under engineered. Their fleet is the solution to pain points for air purification on large scale by taking advantage of their proprietary software and to mention, high end technologies as well.
Why automate Air Purification System?
Here a few reasons why air purification system is necessary to automate:
• Modular for different air purifier systems
• Filter lifetime tracking
• Filter life time increased up to 94%
• Real time air quality feedback
• High air quality ensured at any time
• Cost savings up to 73%
• Group control and schedule setting
• Sync up device schedules with room schedules
• Top safety with two ways authentication and newest security protocols
• System can be updated remotely over the internet
The experts at aeris understand that a majority of people take their health for granted in their early decades. This is the time when their behaviour can decide their state of health later on as years pass. Avoiding certain health risks in youth as well as middle age is undoubtedly an investment which one needs to make so as to reap long-term health benefits. Keeping this in mind, a high-quality appliance is required that will make people inhale fresh and pollutants-free air.
Which products are supported by aeris?
• aeris Air Purifiers
• Third Party Air Purifiers
• Wholehouse
aeris provides the kind of air purifier that has the capacity to purify the size of the room the customer intends to use the appliance in. Some important factors to consider when choosing the best air purifier include noise, cost, performance and so on.
