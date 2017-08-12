News By Tag
Aeris - A Leading Name in Swiss Made Air Purifiers
aeris, one of top-notch suppliers of technological innovation air purifiers, brings the best air purification system to Swiss people.
It's true that the cleanest room or environment can be filled with dust particles that could be harmful for one's health. This is one of the reasons for using air purifiers are the best. These devices minimize the air pollutants from the air in a room.
While there are many reliable companies dealing with high quality air purifiers, aeris is one such name in technological innovation air purifiers that has come a long way from where it began. They believe that air purification systems in the present day, be it standalone or fix installed air purifiers, have been under engineered. Their fleet solves pain points of air purification on large scale by taking advantage of its proprietary software and high technologies.
Why choose aeris for automating Air Purification System?
Here are reasons why Aeris, one of the most reputable dealers of high quality air purifiers, will automate one's air purification system:
- Modular for different air purifier systems
- Cost savings up to 73%
- Filter life time increased up to 94%
- Real time air quality feedback
- High air quality ensured at any time
- Filter lifetime tracking
- Group control and schedule setting
- Sync up device schedules with room schedules
- Top safety with two ways authentication and newest security protocols
- System can be updated remotely over the internet
Which products are supported by aeris?
1.aeris Air Purifiers
aeris air purifiers can be connected to aeris fleet without having to upgrade further. One needs to sign up for aeris fleet and start adding their devices by connecting them to WiFi.
2.Third Party Air Purifiers
For a selected range of air purifiers, aeris offers modules, which enable them to be added to aeris fleet. These modules are currently available for IQAir air purifiers.
Note - aeris has no association to these business entities.
3.Wholehouse
The experts at aeris design specific modules to be added to the customer's air vent system's control unit. By connecting these modules, they're able to connect the complete air purification system to the aeris fleet.
Full Air Quality Control & Insights
Real time air quality sensor data can be displayed either on aeris' web app or on dedicated displays. Deep air quality insights for the whole fleet. Average, peaks and patterns can be recognized by aeris fleet. Notifications and alerts in case of unusual air quality developments.
Company Profile
aeris( http://www.aeris.ch/
Contact
Pierre Bi
+41 52 577 03 21
hello@aeris.io
