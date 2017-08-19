Henderson Franklin Welcomes Paul Shuman to Business & Tax Division

Southwest Florida Corporate & Tax Attorney Paul Shuman

-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Paul Shuman has joined the firm as an attorney in the Business & Tax Division.Shuman devotes his practice to assist clients with business transactions and tax matters. More specifically, he analyzes the impact of federal and state taxation on proposed transactions (whether it is a corporate merger, sale of a family-owned business or a joint venture) to find practical solutions that minimize tax exposure. Shuman's clients include domestic and international companies, small businesses, and individuals.Shuman has a diverse background. He left his hometown of Amarillo, Texas, to live in Europe for several years. Upon returning to the United States, Shuman founded a successful business renovating the interiors of large private and corporate yachts.Shuman received his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin. He then found his passion for tax law while attending Georgia State University College of Law on a full academic scholarship. After taking every tax class offered at Georgia State, he attended the University of Florida Graduate Program, where he received his Masters of Law (L.L.M.) in Taxation. Shuman can be reached at 239-344-1183 or by email at paul.shuman@henlaw.com.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 50 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, business and civil litigation, employment law, estate planning, family law, intellectual property, workers' compensation, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Sanibel Island and Naples (by appointment only). For more information on Shuman, visit www.henlaw.com.