Steve Moniz of NFI Corp. (Nameplates For Industry) Named Director of New Design Studio

Steve Moniz

-- NFI Corp. (Nameplates For Industry, www.nficorp.com), the New Bedford-based global leader in high performing printed graphic solutions, recently announced that Steve Moniz has been promoted to Director of the company's new Design Studio.NFI Corp.'s Design Studio (www.nficorp.com/design-studio/)is comprised of an experienced group of in-house engineering-based designers. Working with their clients, the Design Studio can create custom industrial labels, nameplates, faceplates, membrane switches or other graphic solutions that meet specific requirements.In this new role, Moniz manages this dynamic group of graphic designers and engineers involved in the production of artwork for screen printing and direct digital printing of nameplates, labels, faceplates, and membrane keypads. He is responsible for all aspects of prepress including the management of work flow for the HP Indigo Digital Press, Restek T660 Large Format Inkjet Printer, flexographic printing, and various screen printing departments. Additionally he is directly responsible for color management and the research and implementation of innovative, state-of-the-art technology. Moniz also liaises daily with the company's Customer Service, Sales, Planning and Printing Departments on behalf of their large international client base.As part of the company's leadership team, Moniz also participates in overall company management, striving to positively affect company culture and the strength of the NFI Corp. brand throughout the world.Most recently, Moniz served as Art Director for NFI Corp. He joined the company in 2003."The Design Studio offers many new technical solutions for our clients, and Steve is the perfect person to lead with innovation and a sustainable approach," said Renaud Megard, president and CEO of NFI Corp. "We congratulate Steve on these enhanced responsibilities,"Megard added.Nameplates For Industry, or NFI Corp., was started in 1975 in England, and eventually established a business base in New Bedford, Mass. (which separated from the England location by 1988). The business, which specializes in printing on plastic, started as a screen-printing manufacturer, and has since added digital printing and flexographic printing to its services as a producer of custom, high-performing graphic solutions.NFI Corp. serves the medical, industrial manufacturing, government/military, professional services, technology and communications, transportation and equipment, and distribution industries, and has clients throughout the United States and globally. NFI Corp. is located at 213 Theodore Rice Boulevard, New Bedford, MA 02745. For more information about NFI Corp., please visit www.nficorp.com, or call 800-999-8900.