Aardvark Jazz Orchestra Opens 45th Season, Silver Center Plymouth NH: Hits by Ellington and Others
The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra (Mark Harvey, founder/music director) performs The Worlds of Jazz, Sep 9 at 7 pm, Silver Center, Plymouth NH. 603-535-2787. Hits by Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Dizzy Gillespie; plus originals by Mark Harvey.
Lush sonorities and a saxophonic blend worthy of Duke's finest reed sections - JazzTimes
Stunningly beautiful - New York City Jazz Record
One of the best jazz ensembles in the world - Jazz Podium, Germany
The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra's September 9 show will feature classics like Satin Doll, Everyday I Have the Blues, Roll 'Em, Manteca, and All Blues. Also on tap: exhilarating originals by Mark Harvey, including the orchestral premiere of his piece SGS (Saint-Gaudens' Studio) in honor of famed sculptor Auguste Saint-Gaudens, who maintained a summer studio in Cornish New Hampshire, where he spent his later years.
Called "captivating"
Music director Mark Harvey has performed in the U.S., Mexico and Europe; has recorded with George Russell (Blue Note) and Baird Hersey (Arista/Novus);
Aardvark is: Peter Bloom, Phil Scarff, Chris Rakowski, Charlie Kohlhase, Allan Chase/saxophones and woodwinds; KC Dunbar, Jeanne Snodgrass/trumpets;
http://www.aardvarkjazz.com
The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra is managed by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, director.
Rebecca DeLamotte, Americas Musicworks
16177768778
***@comcast.net
