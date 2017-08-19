Aardvark Jazz Orchestra Opens 45th Season, Silver Center Plymouth NH: Hits by Ellington and Others

The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra (Mark Harvey, founder/music director) performs The Worlds of Jazz, Sep 9 at 7 pm, Silver Center, Plymouth NH. 603-535-2787. Hits by Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Dizzy Gillespie; plus originals by Mark Harvey.

Aardvark Jazz Orchestra, Mark Harvey director, photo by Kate Matson

-- The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra, led by founder/music director Mark Harvey, will kick off its historic 45season with a high-energy show at the Silver Center called—classics by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis. Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 7:00 pm, Hanaway Theatre, Silver Center for the Arts, 114 Main Street. Plymouth, New Hampshire 03264. Premium $30, Adult $25, Senior $20, Youth/College ID $15, Groups $15. Tickets, 603-535-2787.Lush sonorities and a saxophonic blend worthy of Duke's finest reed sections -Stunningly beautiful -One of the best jazz ensembles in the world -, GermanyThe Aardvark Jazz Orchestra's September 9 show will feature classics like, and. Also on tap: exhilarating originals by Mark Harvey, including the orchestral premiere of his piece(Saint-Gaudens' Studio) in honor of famed sculptor Auguste Saint-Gaudens, who maintained a summer studio in Cornish New Hampshire, where he spent his later years.Called "captivating"), and "spellbinding"), the Aardvark Jazz Orchestra is one of the longest running large jazz ensembles in the world. Guest artists who have appeared with Aardvark include jazz luminaries Jaki Byard, Sheila Jordan, Jimmy Giuffre, Geri Allen, Dominique Eade and Matt Savage. The band performs widely and appears on 14 CDs, including 8 discs on the prestigious Leo Records label.Music director Mark Harvey has performed in the U.S., Mexico and Europe; has recorded with George Russell (Blue Note) and Baird Hersey (Arista/Novus);and appeared with Gil Evans, Claudio Roditi, Howard McGhee, Sam Rivers, and other notables. He has received awards and commissions from ASCAP, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the 15Annual John Coltrane Memorial Concert, MIT Festival Jazz Ensemble, and Meet-the-Composer-Lila Wallace/Reader's Digest Commissioning Program, among others. Dr. Harvey teaches jazz studies and composition at MIT. He is winner of the 2015 Boston Jazz Hero Award from the Jazz Journalists Association.Aardvark is: Peter Bloom, Phil Scarff, Chris Rakowski, Charlie Kohlhase, Allan Chase/saxophones and woodwinds; KC Dunbar, Jeanne Snodgrass/trumpets;Jay Keyser, Jeff Marsanskis/ trombones; Bill Lowe/ bass trombone; Richard Nelson/guitar;John Funkhouser/string bass; Harry Wellott/drums;Grace Hughes, Jerry Edwards/vocalists;Mark Harvey/ trumpet, music director.For more information:The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra is managed by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, director. 617-776-8778