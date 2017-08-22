 
News By Tag
* Veterans
* Military
* Golf Fundraiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322


Military Golf Playoff, Land vs. Air & Sea, Charlotte, North Carolina

Veteran Transport Services to host Military Golf Playoff Fundraiser for Veteran Transportation
 
 
Veteran Transport Van
Veteran Transport Van
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Veteran Transport Services will host its signature fundraiser, Military Golf Playoff, Land Vs. Air & Sea,  September 21, 2017.   The event will raise funds to provide transportation services, education and advocacy for blind and disabled veterans. The playoff features Land (Army, Reserves and Marines) vs Air & Sea (Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard) and promises to be an exciting and fun-filled event.

"The purpose for the event is to raise money for the provision of transportation for veterans so that they can rejoin society to the benefit of all parties. The suicide rate for veterans is extremely high for sundry reasons. We feel if we can assist blind and disabled veterans in getting out of their homes that it will encourage them to look forward to a bright future" said Janet Perkins, the event organizer and president of Veteran Transport Services.

In the Charlotte veteran catchment area there are in excess of 1,100 blind veterans in addition to the numerous other types of veterans with disabilities. Once they have lost their driving privileges, transportation becomes critical for them if they are going to engage with those who they have served in the military. To learn more and to register for the event or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.veterantransportservicesinc.com.  All donations will be given a tax deductible receipt.

About Veteran Transport Services:
Veteran Transport Services is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide viable and reliable transportation, education, and advocacy for sensory impaired and disabled veterans within Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas.   www.veterantransportservicesinc.com

Contact
Janet Perkins
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Veteran Transport Service
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Veterans, Military, Golf Fundraiser
Industry:Event
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
It's My Affair, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share