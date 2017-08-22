News By Tag
Military Golf Playoff, Land vs. Air & Sea, Charlotte, North Carolina
Veteran Transport Services to host Military Golf Playoff Fundraiser for Veteran Transportation
"The purpose for the event is to raise money for the provision of transportation for veterans so that they can rejoin society to the benefit of all parties. The suicide rate for veterans is extremely high for sundry reasons. We feel if we can assist blind and disabled veterans in getting out of their homes that it will encourage them to look forward to a bright future" said Janet Perkins, the event organizer and president of Veteran Transport Services.
In the Charlotte veteran catchment area there are in excess of 1,100 blind veterans in addition to the numerous other types of veterans with disabilities. Once they have lost their driving privileges, transportation becomes critical for them if they are going to engage with those who they have served in the military. To learn more and to register for the event or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.veterantransportservicesinc.com. All donations will be given a tax deductible receipt.
About Veteran Transport Services:
Veteran Transport Services is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide viable and reliable transportation, education, and advocacy for sensory impaired and disabled veterans within Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas. www.veterantransportservicesinc.com
