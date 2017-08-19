News By Tag
The G request Show Goes To Comic Con
This week on the show we look back at some of the amazing highlights from Dublin Comic Con
Join Chris, as he wanders around, meeting everyone from Deadpool to The Flash, with some incredible costumes on display and the amazing Cosplayers, who wore them. We also get to talk to the founders of Comic Con, Karl, Brian and Ciaran as they take us on a tour of some of the world's most famous costumes, featured in Television and Film.
Not only that, but we speak with Star Trek Legend, Marina Sirtis, who discusses her long and illustrious career and how she feels about all of the fans who have supported her throughout the years. Chris also speaks with cosplayers and general attendees, about why they come every year and what this amazing community means to them. You would be mad to miss it!
Tune into Ben Television Sky Channel 238 every Tuesday at 6.30 pm.
Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 238, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/
About the G Request Show
Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 238. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.
G Request Entertainment
018196629
***@grequestshow.com
