New Online Critical Thinking Certification Helps Educators Become Thought Leaders
A published article by Pearson TalentLens, a subsidiary of the world's largest educational publishing company titled, "As the Skills Gap Widens, Employers Stop Requiring Degrees," suggests that employers no longer trust that having a college degree automatically implies adequate decision making, problem solving, or communication ability. As such, AAAT believes that practical, online certifications that focus on the most needed workforce skills will help close these skills gap.
The need for innovative, specialized education prompted AAAT to develop an alternative thinking method for addressing the reasoning and problem solving skills of new entrants into the marketplace.
Edward Brown – Director and developer of the IBAR Critical Thinking Method said: "Our model is geared to supplementing education thought leadership that produces new subject matter experts and industry leaders. Finishing schools of the past were valuable in providing etiquette training. Today's finishing schools will do the same, but become more market driven."
The IBAR Critical Thinking Method for Education Thought Leadership Certification (http://go.ibarcriticalthinkingmethod.com/
About American Academy of Advanced Thinking: The American Academy of Advanced Thinking (AAAT) is an online applied research and development company that helps educators and students create intellectual property (IP) to become education thought leaders and subject matter experts to maximize their income opportunities. AAAT was founded in Atlanta, GA in 2016.
For media inquiries regarding IBAR certification, individuals are encouraged to contact the Director of Communications, Shawn Andrews directly at (770) 709-8905 or via email at info@core-edge.com. To view the certification course, you may visit: ibarCriticalThinkingMethod.com.
