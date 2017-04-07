News By Tag
New LinkedIn Group Helps Educators Become Thought leaders
AAAT's managing director Edward Brown says, "Thought leadership is often attributed to business professionals;
Educators are encouraged to contribute, comment, and share the latest research and information for becoming a thought leader and subject matter expert. Motivated educators can test new ideas for product development, introduce innovative teaching methods, and use the group to build networks for creating intellectual property.
Brown says, "Educators who are open for opportunities and want to maintain or rekindle their love for teaching can leverage their knowledge to a global community."
To join Thought Leadership for Educators, click: https://www.linkedin.com/
About American Academy of Advanced Thinking:
American Academy of Advanced Thinking (AAAT) is an applied research and development company that helps educators and students create intellectual property (IP) to become thought leaders and subject matter experts on LinkedIn to maximize income opportunities. AAAT was founded in Atlanta, GA in 2016.
About LinkedIn:
LinkedIn is a social networking site geared to professionals.
For media inquiries regarding AAAT, individuals are encouraged to contact the Director of Communications, Shawn Denise Andrews directly at (770) 709-8905 or via email at info@core-edge.com. To learn more about the company, please visit iBarCriticalThinkingMethod.com.
