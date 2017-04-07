 
News By Tag
* Linkedin Groups
* Education Management
* Education Leadership
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


New LinkedIn Group Helps Educators Become Thought leaders

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Linkedin Groups
* Education Management
* Education Leadership

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Thought Leadership for Educators Forum is a new LinkedIn group that serves as a think tank for educators looking to become thought leaders and influencers within the field of education.  Hosted by the American Academy of Advanced Thinking (AAAT), this thought leadership group seeks to promote a market-driven approach to education, particularly for frustrated educators desiring to use their education and teaching experience to develop online educational tools to expand their intellectual reach. Additionally, the group helps educators develop the necessary critical thinking, decision-making, and problem solving skills to cultivate student thought leaders.

AAAT's managing director Edward Brown says, "Thought leadership is often attributed to business professionals; however, educators have to begin using their knowledge to guide the direction of education.  Political machinations, overbearing parents, and excessive administrative responsibilities can only be offset by educators creating a new environment in which to operate productively."

Educators are encouraged to contribute, comment, and share the latest research and information for becoming a thought leader and subject matter expert.  Motivated educators can test new ideas for product development, introduce innovative teaching methods, and use the group to build networks for creating intellectual property.

Brown says, "Educators who are open for opportunities and want to maintain or rekindle their love for teaching can leverage their knowledge to a global community."

To join Thought Leadership for Educators, click: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12039975.

About American Academy of Advanced Thinking:

American Academy of Advanced Thinking (AAAT) is an applied research and development company that helps educators and students create intellectual property (IP) to become thought leaders and subject matter experts on LinkedIn to maximize income opportunities.  AAAT was founded in Atlanta, GA in 2016.

About LinkedIn:

LinkedIn is a social networking site geared to professionals.

For media inquiries regarding AAAT, individuals are encouraged to contact the Director of Communications, Shawn Denise Andrews directly at (770) 709-8905 or via email at info@core-edge.com.  To learn more about the company, please visit iBarCriticalThinkingMethod.com.
End
Source:AAAT
Email:***@core-edge.com
Tags:Linkedin Groups, Education Management, Education Leadership
Industry:Education
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Core Edge Image & Charisma Institute News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share