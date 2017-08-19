News By Tag
Bridge Offers You a Head Start to DevOps Through Free Webinar
Bridge Global, the Dutch IT solutions partner with the global presence, is hosting a free webinar on "Practical DevOps & Continuous Delivery" on September 6, 2017.
It is quite natural to be perplexed by the myriad number of suggestions and opinions that you receive from all sides when you are planning to start your DevOps journey. The webinar on "Practical DevOps & Continuous Delivery" is intended to help you with all kinds of apprehensions related to DevOps, which is an extension of Agile.
DevOps Makes Cultural Change an Ease
The prime challenge that every organization faces when it comes to embracing DevOps is the new work culture. But the reality is that more than a challenge, it is a natural evolvement that happens in the organization.
The 'new work culture' is not something that you need to create afresh for DevOps. It will unfold and adapt itself to the needs of DevOps. It is not about a complete change in team culture. It is more about the change in the way your team learns technical practices together to continuously deliver value.
The Webinar Can Be a Turning Point
The future of software development stays with DevOps and Continuous Delivery – the two increasingly vital element of the software development process.
Through the webinar on "Practical DevOps and Continuous Delivery", we are hoping to impart the necessary know-how on the ways in which an organization can fruitfully implement the DevOps methodology. The webinar will impart necessary insights to master the art of uniting the entire software crew under the collective objective of delivering fail-safe software, faster. Developers, operations, QA and project management resources (yes, all the typically siloed functions!) will work together in a hassle-free manner from the concept to production.
A fine shift into the DevOps culture will bring you closer to the Continuous Delivery mode. Your organization will be able to roll each single addition to the software feature into production. These kinds of quick releases enable faster feedbacks and efficient end-user responsiveness.
Bridge Global, the conductor of the webinar, is one of the pioneers in implementing the Agile and DevOps practices in software production. Therefore the event is guaranteed to be a real value addition. People with deep knowledge and experience in the DevOps realm will lead the webinar.
Take a look at the recent events where our presenters took sessions on DevOps for people like you.
Agile Indonesia Conference 2017 - http://2017.agileindonesia.org/
Scrumdays Kochi - http://agileworkshop.ekipa.co/
Save the date and gear up to give a refreshing and rewarding twist to your organizational setting.
