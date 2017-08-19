News By Tag
Dry Ice Blasting- The Ultimate Way Of Cleaning Without Leaving Any Residue
Dry ice blasting is alike to plastic bead blasting, sand blasting, or soda blasting where media is accelerated in a hassled air stream to impact a surface to be prepared or cleaned.
Manufacturing of Dry Ice
Under low temperatures and high pressure carbon dioxide turns from gas to an opaque white solid turning solid at −109°F (178.5°C). It is basically manufactured in two forms:-
1. Pellets, whose size vary from the size of grain of rice to larger pellets.
2. Blocks of ice which weights over 22.7kg
Features of Dry ice
It only sublimates means it does not melt. When the temperature rises the dry ice turns into gas bypassing the liquid state. This unusual feature of dry ice results in smoking effect, and dry ice seems to be steaming as it dissolves. It is non poisonous and it cannot be touched without gloves.
Nowadays, Dry Ice Blasting machine is seen as best alternative for many types of oil based cleaning. In this, dry ice, the solid form of CO2 is sprayed in a forced air stream at the surface to clean it. The main advantage of this machine is that it can clean the tools without any electrical and fire dangers. There are two common classes of blast machines as described by the way of transporting pellets to the nozzle: two-hose (suction design) and single-hose (pressure design) systems, but it can also be distinguished into dry ice block shaver blasters and dry-ice pellet blasters.
Major Markets for Dry-Ice Blasting
· Molded Products
· Food Industry
· Conveyor components and other materials handling equipment
· Weld slag removal from fixtures, robotics, carriers
· Removal of grease and oil from machinery, chains, etc.
· Cleaning packaging equipment
· Elimination of adhesives
· Printing Industry
The best quality of dry ice services can only be attained through best-practice manufacturing techniques.
