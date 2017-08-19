The Casio Edifice Watches in India

Casio Edifice watches are one of the best-selling collection of the brand. They are excellent in style, design and with reasonable pricing gives the value of the money to the wearers.

Media Contact

Prime Retail India Limited

info@primewatchworld.com Prime Retail India Limited

End

-- Being one of the largest watch manufacturer in the world, Casio gives its wearers the taste of precision through their eternal watches. Their undoubted effectiveness plays a big role in making them adorable among the wearers. Among the huge collection of their timepieces, Edifice has created a separate identity among all.The Casio Edifice watch collection enjoys wide popularity among the Indian watch wearers due to their incessant precise running. Not only this, their low-price range also gives them the lead than other watches of other brands. Casio, Citizen and Seiko are the Asian watch makers that dominate the watch market. They are all from Japan, and it is known to all that the country is well advanced in technology.Due to their technological supremacy, Casio has been able to present watches with such affordable price range to their widespread users. The Edifice collection of the brand contains elegant and smart those are fit for every male and female watch users.The Prime Watches has the unbelievable collection of Casio Edifice watches in their boutiques. Colourful surface of these watches are harmonious to that of the delicate decorations of their shops. For an instance, the Casio Edifice EFV-500GL-2AVUDF watch is really an eye-catching one that is apt for the men with funny attitudes. From every corner, this watch has the things that makes it a subtle one. The rose-golden bezel and brown leather made strap combine to form a magical essence on the wrist of the wearers. Another example of watch making brilliance is the ESK-300SG-1AUVDF watch. Its sizzling body is made graceful with the addition of rose-gold. The black lacquered dial emits a soothing wind.The Prime Watches, with more than 25 years of experience in the Indian watch retailing market has gained the love and trust of the wearers by providing them with the best service available in the country. They started from a small watch shop, and now they are India's leading watch retailer that is the authorized partners of various brands like TAG Heuer, Tissot, Rado, Omega, Citizen, Casio, Seiko and many more. Their flexibility to the customers have made them at the top.The significant factor about the boutiques of Prime is that they are present at metro cities like Mumbai, Jaipur and Kolkata. Thanks to the joyfulness of the representatives, the buyers always have the sweet experience when they visit their store. Other than boutiques, they are also present online. They give tough fight to their competitors with the mind-blowing presentation of watches.: https://www.primewatches.com