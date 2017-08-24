News By Tag
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Create Your Financial Peace of Mind" Webinar with Garrett Gunderson
San Diego, CA—August 24, 2017—ChiroTouch™
The advice financial planners dispense seems backwards: to retire rich, they advise clients to be frugal, cut back, scrimp, save for 30 years, and live a mediocre life now in hopes of a rich one later. What most chiropractors really want, however, are stable finances, more time with family, and the freedom from financial stress so they can serve patients without worrying about money.
Join CTAcademy and Mr. Gunderson, chiropractic's most well-known financial expert, as they share how chiropractors can become financially set in as little as two to three years without being tied to their practice or constantly having to trade their time for money.
"Mr. Gunderson is a creative genius when it comes to identifying effective and efficient strategies for chiropractors to improve their cash flow," said Robert Moberg, President of ChiroTouch. "We're thrilled to have him join this webinar to expose many of the widely accepted misconceptions about what it takes to achieve financial success and to empower chiropractors to build sustainable wealth."
Other recent CTAcademy webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified,"
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch chiropractic software offers a fully integrated EHR and practice management solution that allows chiropractors to spend less time managing their practice and more time focusing on patients. The software is designed to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. With industry-leading support and training, ChiroTouch partners with practices to help improve patient care and increase profitability. Simple, efficient, mobile, compliant, and affordable, ChiroTouch is chiropractic's first choice for practice automation. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
Kitty Franklin
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
