Country(s)
Industry News
Fēnix Energy Shares Insights on Thermal Energy at US Green Building Council's Regenerative Development Forum
With a vision to create the greenest cities across North America one building at a time, Fēnix Energy is growing a reputation among developers, municipalities and utilities for leading the delivery of thermal energy solutions. The clean technology company creates a win for the environment and the bottom line by making the business case for investing in renewables an undeniable one.
The breakfast briefing revolved around transformative development in North Denver by showcasing a collaboration between National Western Center (NWC) and Colorado State University. The initiative will re-think an expansive 20-year redevelopment of the 250-acre campus based on the ethic of "regenerative development"
During the forum Hart explored how developers, municipalities and utilities can leverage high rise buildings and mixed-use developments to harvest, store and trade thermal energy, as part of a regenerative process. Hart concluded by highlighting the win-win potential for the economy and environment when collaborations focus on developing, preserving and replenishing scarce resources using water, thermal energy and design as a source of innovation.
###
About Fēnix Energy www.fenixenergy.com
Founded in 2010 with a vision to create the greenest cities across North America one building at a time, Fēnix Energy is growing a reputation among developers, municipalities and utilities for leading the delivery of thermal energy solutions. By upgrading the Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning systems of high-rise buildings (new or old), Fēnix turns developments into Thermal Energy Assets that harvest, store and trade energy. Completely scalable, our solutions work for a single building, multiple buildings within a development (Network Energy System®), or across a city (Eco-District)
Press release: http://fenixenergy.com/
Media Kit: http://fenixenergy.com/
Contact
Linda Ryan, Operations Manager
***@fenixenergy.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse