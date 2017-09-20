Fēnix Energy Joins Canadian Business Leaders Calling on Government to Spur Investment in Renewables

Open letter to raise awareness of the importance of the Canadian carbon tax framework in building a stronger 'green' economy

BURNABY, British Columbia - Sept. 25, 2017



The open letter asks federal government to commit to increasing the national carbon tax beyond 2022, apply the tax at the carbon source, and use border tax adjustments to protect Canadian industry. A carbon tax with these features would spur investment in renewables - creating a triple pay-off for the 'green' energy sector, the economy, and the environment.



Commenting on the company's support of the open letter, Edward Smith, Managing Director, Fēnix Energy stated, "It's widely known that many Canadian clean technologies were developed and tested here only to be brought to market in other countries because those governments had national energy policies encouraging the adoption of clean energy. We have an opportunity to change this by openly asking our government to support a more advanced clean energy wcj framework." Edward continued, "From a company perspective, we believe strongly in creating a win for the environment and a win for the bottom line. We prove it time and time again with our thermal energy solutions by turning high-rise buildings into energy assets that harvest, store and trade energy. From a national perspective, we also believe that the more we prove the business case for investing in renewables, and set the framework, including carbon taxes, to reinforce this, the faster we will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and become a world leader in the clean energy economy. It just makes economic and environmental sense!"



About Fēnix Energy www.fenixenergy.com



Founded in 2010 with a vision to create the greenest cities across North America one building at a time, Fēnix Energy is growing a reputation among developers, municipalities and utilities for leading the delivery of thermal energy solutions. By upgrading the Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning systems of high-rise buildings (new or old), Fēnix turns developments into Thermal Energy Assets that harvest, store and trade energy. Completely scalable, our solutions work for a single building, multiple buildings within a development (Network Energy System®), or across a city (Eco-District) . Fēnix Energy's solutions create a win for the environment and the bottom line; making the business case for investing in renewables an undeniable one.



About Citizens' Climate Lobby Canada



