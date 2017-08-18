News By Tag
Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Company Profiles with Competitors analysis 2024
The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is and the forecast period is 2024.
The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market accounted to USD 29.0billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.
Automated Material Handling Equipment Market – Market Segmentation:
On the basis of product type the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is segmented intoRobots, Fixed Robots, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems, Automated Cranes, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV).
On the basis of system the Automated Material Handling Equipment Marketis segmented into Unit Load Material Handling Systems, Bulk Load Material Handling Systems.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions:
· North America
· Europe
· Asia-Pacific
· South America
· Middle East and Africa
The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.
Some of the major players operating in this market are
Some of the major players operating in Automated Material Handling Equipment MarketareDaifuku Co., Ltd.,Hyster-
