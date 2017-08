NTI Adds Low-Cost 4K HDMI Video Matrix Switch to Its Product Line

Route Ultra-HD 4Kx2K 60Hz 4:4:4 HDMI video and audio signals from eight video sources to eight displays with NTI's VEEMUX® Low-Cost 4K HDMI Matrix Switch.

Contact

Sabrina Moran

***@ntigo.com Sabrina Moran

End

-- Network Technologies Inc (NTI) today announced the addition of the VEEMUX® Low-Cost 4K HDMI Video Matrix Switch to its popular line of video matrix switches. The matrix switch routes Ultra-HD 4Kx2K digital video and audio signals from many HDMI video sources to multiple displays.The SM-nXm-4K18GB-LC switches digital 4Kx2K HDMI video and audio signals from up to eight HDMI video sources (computers, Blu-Ray players, satellite receivers, etc) to up to eight displays (monitors, 4K TV's, projectors, etc). It is available in two sizes – 4x4 and 8x8. Both models support HDMI-embedded audio switching, while the 8x8 model also has eight SPDIF digital audio outputs. Audio can be switched independently of the video from connected HDMI sources.The Low-Cost 4K HDMI Video Matrix Switch supports Ultra-HD 4Kx2K resolutions of 4096x2160 and 3840x2160 @24/30/60Hz YUV 4:4:4, and HDTV resolutions to 1080p. Configure and control the switch through front panel buttons, Ethernet, IR remote control, or RS232. It is CE, FCC and RoHS compliant.HDMI features supported include: HDMI 2.0; Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Digital, DTS 7.1 and LPCM; YUV 4:4:4, HDR; 3D; Bandwidth up to 600 Mhz (18 Gbps); and Lip Sync. The unit is HDCP 2.2 compliant and has a configurable built-in EDID table. The Low-Cost 4K HDMI Video Matrix Switch has a compact 1RU design and includes a rack mounting kit.The VEEMUX switch is the ideal solution for any application where information from many video sources is being presented, such as: digital signage, classrooms, boardrooms, trade shows, conference and entertainment facilities, courtrooms, command centers, control rooms, and more.Available for immediate sale, the SM-4X4-4K18GB-LC costs $875 and the SM-8X8-4K18GB-LC costs $1,495.For more information, visit: http://www.networktechinc.com/ 4k-matrix-switch.html