NTI Adds Low-Cost 4K HDMI Video Matrix Switch to Its Product Line
Route Ultra-HD 4Kx2K 60Hz 4:4:4 HDMI video and audio signals from eight video sources to eight displays with NTI's VEEMUX® Low-Cost 4K HDMI Matrix Switch.
The SM-nXm-4K18GB-
The Low-Cost 4K HDMI Video Matrix Switch supports Ultra-HD 4Kx2K resolutions of 4096x2160 and 3840x2160 @24/30/60Hz YUV 4:4:4, and HDTV resolutions to 1080p. Configure and control the switch through front panel buttons, Ethernet, IR remote control, or RS232. It is CE, FCC and RoHS compliant.
HDMI features supported include: HDMI 2.0; Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Digital, DTS 7.1 and LPCM; YUV 4:4:4, HDR; 3D; Bandwidth up to 600 Mhz (18 Gbps); and Lip Sync. The unit is HDCP 2.2 compliant and has a configurable built-in EDID table. The Low-Cost 4K HDMI Video Matrix Switch has a compact 1RU design and includes a rack mounting kit.
The VEEMUX switch is the ideal solution for any application where information from many video sources is being presented, such as: digital signage, classrooms, boardrooms, trade shows, conference and entertainment facilities, courtrooms, command centers, control rooms, and more.
Available for immediate sale, the SM-4X4-4K18GB-
For more information, visit: http://www.networktechinc.com/
