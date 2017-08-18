 
NTI Adds Low-Cost 4K HDMI Video Matrix Switch to Its Product Line

Route Ultra-HD 4Kx2K 60Hz 4:4:4 HDMI video and audio signals from eight video sources to eight displays with NTI's VEEMUX® Low-Cost 4K HDMI Matrix Switch.
 
 
AURORA, Ohio - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Network Technologies Inc (NTI) today announced the addition of the VEEMUX® Low-Cost 4K HDMI Video Matrix Switch to its popular line of video matrix switches. The matrix switch routes Ultra-HD 4Kx2K digital video and audio signals from many HDMI video sources to multiple displays.

The SM-nXm-4K18GB-LC switches digital 4Kx2K HDMI video and audio signals from up to eight HDMI video sources (computers, Blu-Ray players, satellite receivers, etc) to up to eight displays (monitors, 4K TV's, projectors, etc). It is available in two sizes – 4x4 and 8x8. Both models support HDMI-embedded audio switching, while the 8x8 model also has eight SPDIF digital audio outputs. Audio can be switched independently of the video from connected HDMI sources.

The Low-Cost 4K HDMI Video Matrix Switch supports Ultra-HD 4Kx2K resolutions of 4096x2160 and 3840x2160 @24/30/60Hz YUV 4:4:4, and HDTV resolutions to 1080p. Configure and control the switch through front panel buttons, Ethernet, IR remote control, or RS232. It is CE, FCC and RoHS compliant.

HDMI features supported include: HDMI 2.0; Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Digital, DTS 7.1 and LPCM; YUV 4:4:4, HDR; 3D; Bandwidth up to 600 Mhz (18 Gbps); and Lip Sync. The unit is HDCP 2.2 compliant and has a configurable built-in EDID table. The Low-Cost 4K HDMI Video Matrix Switch has a compact 1RU design and includes a rack mounting kit.

The VEEMUX switch is the ideal solution for any application where information from many video sources is being presented, such as: digital signage, classrooms, boardrooms, trade shows, conference and entertainment facilities, courtrooms, command centers, control rooms, and more.

Available for immediate sale, the SM-4X4-4K18GB-LC costs $875 and the SM-8X8-4K18GB-LC costs $1,495.

For more information, visit: http://www.networktechinc.com/4k-matrix-switch.html

Contact
Sabrina Moran
***@ntigo.com
