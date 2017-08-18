iLEAD Has Invited Tanmoy Ganguli, Program Director at DexLab Analytics to Conduct An Entire Semester

iLEAD, a prominent B-school in Kolkata has invited the Program Director at DexLab Analytics to conduct an entire semester on Eco, Stats and Analytics.

iLEAD Invites Tanmoy Ganguli from DexLab Analytics to Conduct An Entire Semester

DexLab Analytics is extremely delighted to announce that iLEAD, an illustrious B-school in Kolkata has invited the honorable Program Director, Tanmoy Ganguli to conduct interactive sessions on Economics, Business Economics and Statistics for its interested students. DexLab Analytics is a premier data science training platform: they strive to make the present generation data-friendly by helping them grasp the varied branches of business analytics and data science.The Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Development, with the acronym iLEAD is an eminent educational establishment affiliated to UGCrecognized Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University, formerly known as West Bengal University of Technology. It's no brainer that they provide a truly outstanding experience for their students. Their students are given placements in renowned companies, like Standard Chartered, HSBC, India Today Group, Economic Times, Ogilvy and Colors Bangla.Tanmoy Ganguli, being an ingenious data analyst has been approached by iLEAD to host an entire semester as a guest faculty. Undeniably, this is a great opportunity for DexLab Analytics and they are really looking forward to it. The sessions are on Economics, Business Economics and Statistics for their semester modules - Eco, Stats and Analytics. These types of forums or discussions are extremely helpful in sharpening the students' analytical skills and expertise so that they can take the world in their stride! And DexLab being a student-oriented training platform is always a step ahead when it comes to providing industry-ready skills to the aspirants.The semester has already started from the last week and will go for two and a half months. Speaking about this honor from such a distinguished B-school, the CEO of DexLab Analytics said, "When we got the invitation from iLEAD, we felt honored. Though there are a plenty of data science training providers in India, they sought for us - the mere thought that they believed in us was overwhelming."He further added, "Tanmoy certainly dons a lot of hats, more so when it's related to analytics. So, we know there can be no other person better than him who can conduct such an intensive seminar. We understand the importance of inculcating industry-ready analytic skills within students for future growth in IT industry, and we develop and improvise our solutions keeping that in mind."DexLab Analytics is one of the leading data analytics-training institute in India that enjoys a good reputation gained over the years through curating detailed academic modules in high demand professional courses like Business Analytics, Credit Risk modeling, Big Data Hadoop, SAS, Tableau, R programming, Excel etc. At present, they are headquartered in Gurgaon and have a branch in Pune.