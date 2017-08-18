News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Revolutionizing the shopping experience
QOIE – A free location based information portal, which helps you to shop smart by finding the shops you are looking for and giving you all the information about it with a click of a button!
With online shopping rising above the roof, there are still a lot of people who enjoy the personal service attained by visiting the physical store. QOIE is a massively beneficial tool for them. The call option is included in the app alone is immensely useful to the users as they can confirm availability for any item they require and check all the specifications by directly speaking with the shop owner. Other useful features include the ability to bookmark a shop; users can bookmark a shop to revisit or mark it as a must visit store, alternatively they may also set some shops as "Favorites" when they frequently visit the same shops.
QOIE YouTube Video:- https://www.youtube.com/
QOIE's category based interface facilitates easy navigation and search for the users so that they can conveniently find all relevant information about the stores. This information includes the rating of the store, major brands present in the store, timings, whether open or not, and location of the store. In depth information can also be accessed by tapping on the respective shops in the app. Due to its GPS based operating system, it can track the users location with respect to the shops nearby and calculate the distance between them, thereby it locates the nearest relevant shopping destination in a matter of seconds! QOIE is a search engine not only for shops but also for offers! It enables users to browse through all the offers in real time basis on a separate section that sorts all promotional offers around the user in chronological order.
In the information era, all we strive for is convenience. Convenience of having everything in one package, having everything personalized and not having to waste time! QOIE is a personification this convenience. One can easily find every shop in it, set favorite shops and never have to set foot in a shop without knowing about its offerings.
There are numerous location based search engine apps on the play store / app store, but QOIE stands apart by being user friendly, extensive and convenient tool for providing you with the perfect shopping experience.
App store - https://play.google.com/
Contact
Aman Sinha
***@laranyainfoedge.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse