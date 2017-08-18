News By Tag
IGA TEST SUB M: new transient and permanent overvoltage prewired protector
This device acts against both transient and permanent overvoltages and is pre-wired, with an integrated miniature circuit breaker. With a 4DIN compact size, it is especially suitable for installation in a reduced space of a distribution panel.
Due to its configuration as a two-in-one device, with the IGA TEST SUB M it is not necessary to replace the whole device at the end of its life, as it allows for a single replacement of either the transient surge protector or the circuit breaker against permanent overvoltages. This greatly reduces maintenance costs.
The protector has been tested and certified in official and independent laboratories according to standards UNE-EN 61643-11 and GUÍA-BT-23 from the REBT.
Download the IGA TEST SUB M technical data sheet (https://lightningprotection-
In APLICACIONES TECNOLOGICAS, S.A we are experts in lightning protection systems and lightning rods. We have at your disposal all the existing technology and innovate every day, giving suitable solutions to each particular case. We manufacture our products according to maximum quality standards. Research, innovation and safety are the key factor underlining our leadership and presence the world over.
