84% Of Musicians Have Repetitive Injuries
How much longer are we going to allow them to suffer in silence?
It doesn't have a favorite band or musician. It doesn't have a favorite instrument or song. It doesn't care if you're a Rockstar or an Opera Singer. "Musicians don't know where to go for help," says Gambaro, "Painkillers and a chaotic lifestyle adds fuel to the fire." It's crippled so many of our favorite artists, young and old alike. It's time for the music industry to stand up and do the right thing to protect musicians. Aquarian Drumheads, Bass One Basses, Martin Guitars, Shure International, and the Texas Music Café all agree, each donating instruments or equipment as perks for the Kickstarter campaign. Autographed items from cast members are available as well. https://www.kickstarter.com/
Keith Emerson wrote to Gambaro, "Nobody wants to employ a session musician with any disability. It's one hell of a tough condition to deal with."
Gerardo Martinez of Nuclear Blast Records says, "I've been in direct contact with heavy metal musicians who, because of the abuse of head banging, jumping and simply playing, have had to go through surgery. In some cases, the damage is so bad they're never the same."
Barry Bittman, MD, CEO of Yamaha Music and Wellness Institute says, "Through sharing personal stories, the Institute is hopeful more musicians will seek proper diagnosis and treatment." Mike Ramsey, Artist and Industry Partner Manager at Musicians Institute says, "Prevention and care are crucial for a serious musician."
The film stars Janis Ian, world renowned soprano Kristine Ciesinski, Britt Lightning (Vixen), and Scotland's most important young pianist, Joseph Fleetwood. Medical professionals include James D. Collins, MD, diagnostic radiologist at UCLA, Scott Powell, MD orthopedic surgeon and founding member of Sha Na Na, psychiatrist David M. Reiss, MD, epidemiologist George Piligian, MD, with 25 years working at Lincoln Center, Nancy Byl, senior researcher, Barbara Lister-Sink who developed the most comprehensive musician wellness program in the United States, Greg Dempster classical pianist who holds 3 patents on biomechanics, Jaimie Andreas movement-retraining specialist and author of Yoga for Guitar, and James King former president of the American Society of Hand Therapists.
Jill Gambaro has lived with multiple repetitive strain injuries known as a "double crush" for over 17 years. A former board member of the Los Angeles Repetitive Strain Injury Support Group and the Cumulative Trauma Disorders Resource Network, Jill has written for and appeared at the Grammy Foundation, the American Federation of Musicians, Musicians Institute, the California State Capitol, NPR, and CBS.
