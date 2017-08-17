News By Tag
ARPF Announces First Brain Longevity® Therapy Training Program An evidence-based curriculum
The Alzheimer's Research & Prevention Foundation has organized a new Brain Longevity® Therapy Training that will premiere on October 19-22 at the UCLA campus. The training will help better equip leaders within the wellness and health care fie
One of the key component of this course is to train participants in the application of Kirtan Kriya, a targeted yogic meditation used to support brain longevity.
Professor of Psychiatry at UCLA, Helen Lavretsky, M.D., states, "The science behind this course has shown in our research at UCLA that yoga and Kirtan Kirya practice helped reduce depression and improve mental health and cognitive functioning, as well as reverse cellular aging and inflammation, and provide brain fitness effects in stressed dementia caregivers when compared to relaxation while listening to music. Research also found positive effects of Kundalini yoga practice on mood, memory and executive function, and brain connectivity in older adults with mild cognitive impairment compared to memory training."
The Brain Longevity Therapy Training is designed as a multi module system of training, so that course topics and materials can later be used individually or in entirety – offering an amazing breadth of options for consulting and teaching (i.e., yoga teachers and therapists will become specialized in yoga and meditation for middle aged and older adults).
ARPF founders Dharma S. Khalsa, M.D. and Kirti Khalsa will conduct the training, along with well-known healthcare providers in the integrative medicine field, such as chinical psychologist Chris Walling, MBA, PsyD, C-IAYT and Helen Lavretsky, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry at UCLA. Presentations of new standards and methods to champion brain health, Alzheimer's and dementia prevention, and healthy aging, as well as extensive practicum sessions will provide participants with all the necessary tools to become a Brain Longevity® Specialist at the end of this course.
This training is a unique opportunity to learn how to make a significant impact in a demanding field, as well as expand personal practice and expertise.
Discover more and register at http://www.alzheimersprevention.org/
