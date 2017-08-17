News By Tag
Is CNN Conspiring to Commit A Hate Crime?
CNN is spreading information and "disinformation,"
Not unlike the gun controversy, the media is going way too far.
Yes, there is freedom of speech.
Yes, there is freedom of the press.
And yes, there is the right to bear arms.
However, one should not forget that when these laws were passed, the signatories did not have the foresight to understand the long term implications of what they were signing. As a result, these laws were passed prior to the complexity of today's media driven world.
It was a different time, with a different sociological mentality.
They did not realize what lethal weapons they were putting into the hands of unscrupulous members of the media. Like CNN, there are those who would use the laws of freedom in their reports, their radio, TV, print, and internet outlets, to turn "We The People" into a media stoked frenzy against the current President and others who were duly elected by the American people.
From Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota in the morning, throughout the day, ending with Don Lemon, the CNN broadcast is filled with hate, negativity, insinuations, slanted reporting and questionable journalism. This negativity is directed at the President of the United States, the Republican Party, and their duly elected members of government.
CNN and their band of "Goonies," having grossly misjudged the outcome of the 2016 Presidential Election, appear to be doing everything they can, including reporting "fake news" under the guise of "journalism,"
I agree with President Trump that he must "drain the swamp" in Washington. I believe he should also "drain the swamp" of the corrupt and dishonest members of the media.
For The 'X' Chronicles Newspaper and the 'X' Zone Radio and TV Show, I am, Rob McConnell.
