Industry News





Adopt A Bus: SEEAG Seeks Donations To Fund School-to-Farm Field Trips

Students at Petty Ranch.
VENTURA, Calif. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is gearing up to teach thousands of schoolchildren about the farm origins of their food during the new school year. Part of the program brings elementary students to SEEAG's Farm Lab at Petty Ranch in Saticoy where they experience a real working citrus, fig and avocado ranch. SEEAG is currently seeking donations to help offset field trip transportation costs.

All SEEAG programs are free to students and schools. While at Petty Ranch, SEEAG educators guide students through five stations equipped with STEM-integrated learning objectives designed to give students a hands-on understanding of the agricultural industry and an appreciation of where their food comes from.

One bus can transport up to 60 students at a cost of approximately $250. Throughout the school year, more than 50 buses transport over 3,000 students to Saticoy from Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

"We've expanded the number of students who take part in our program so our transportation costs have increased," says Mary Maranville, SEEAG founder and CEO. "We are grateful for any size donation."

Tax-deductible contributions can be made by mail (SEEAG, P.O. Box 1461, Ojai, Calif., 93024) or online at www.SEEAG.org.

