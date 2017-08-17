News By Tag
Adopt A Bus: SEEAG Seeks Donations To Fund School-to-Farm Field Trips
One bus can transport up to 60 students at a cost of approximately $250.
All SEEAG programs are free to students and schools. While at Petty Ranch, SEEAG educators guide students through five stations equipped with STEM-integrated learning objectives designed to give students a hands-on understanding of the agricultural industry and an appreciation of where their food comes from.
One bus can transport up to 60 students at a cost of approximately $250. Throughout the school year, more than 50 buses transport over 3,000 students to Saticoy from Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.
"We've expanded the number of students who take part in our program so our transportation costs have increased," says Mary Maranville, SEEAG founder and CEO. "We are grateful for any size donation."
Tax-deductible contributions can be made by mail (SEEAG, P.O. Box 1461, Ojai, Calif., 93024) or online at www.SEEAG.org.
