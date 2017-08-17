Annual Spirit of Hope Gala date set for September 23

Hope International University announces its annual Spirit of Hope Concert & Awards Gala will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017, in the Grand Ballroom of the Disneyland Hotel.

-- Gala guests will enjoy an elegant evening of gourmet dining and live performances, including current HIU students and comedian Michael Jr. Special awards will be presented to distinguished alumni and notable members of the HIU community, and President John Derry will share an inside look at the University.Michael Jr. views laughter as the "tangible evidence of hope." It's this unique perspective on comedy that sets him apart from his colleagues and allows him to be just as comfortable appearing on late night television as he is in juvenile halls and homeless shelters. You'll also find him at the most prestigious comedy clubs across the nation, including The Improv, The Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, The Punchline, The Comic Strip, and Zanies Comedy Club.President Dr. John L. Derry will present special awards to distintuished members of the HIU community and share an update on the university, including the status of HIU'sCapital Campaign (http://www.hiu.edu/donors/ways-to-give/capital-campaign.php)For more about