 
News By Tag
* Disneyland
* College
* Comedian
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fullerton
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817


Annual Spirit of Hope Gala date set for September 23

Hope International University announces its annual Spirit of Hope Concert & Awards Gala will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017, in the Grand Ballroom of the Disneyland Hotel.
 
 
SOH-News.
SOH-News.
FULLERTON, Calif. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Gala guests will enjoy an elegant evening of gourmet dining and live performances, including current HIU students and comedian Michael Jr. Special awards will be presented to distinguished alumni and notable members of the HIU community, and President John Derry will share an inside look at the University.

Michael Jr. views laughter as the "tangible evidence of hope." It's this unique perspective on comedy that sets him apart from his colleagues and allows him to be just as comfortable appearing on late night television as he is in juvenile halls and homeless shelters. You'll also find him at the most prestigious comedy clubs across the nation, including The Improv, The Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, The Punchline, The Comic Strip, and Zanies Comedy Club.

President Dr. John L. Derry will present special awards to distintuished members of the HIU community and share an update on the university, including the status of HIU's Ignite Hope Capital Campaign (http://www.hiu.edu/donors/ways-to-give/capital-campaign.php).

For more about Spirit of Hope, see hiu.edu/spiritofhope

Contact
Reyes Baca
***@hiu.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@hiu.edu Email Verified
Tags:Disneyland, College, Comedian
Industry:Event
Location:Fullerton - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hope International University News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share