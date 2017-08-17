News By Tag
Annual Spirit of Hope Gala date set for September 23
Hope International University announces its annual Spirit of Hope Concert & Awards Gala will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017, in the Grand Ballroom of the Disneyland Hotel.
Michael Jr. views laughter as the "tangible evidence of hope." It's this unique perspective on comedy that sets him apart from his colleagues and allows him to be just as comfortable appearing on late night television as he is in juvenile halls and homeless shelters. You'll also find him at the most prestigious comedy clubs across the nation, including The Improv, The Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, The Punchline, The Comic Strip, and Zanies Comedy Club.
President Dr. John L. Derry will present special awards to distintuished members of the HIU community and share an update on the university, including the status of HIU's Ignite Hope Capital Campaign (http://www.hiu.edu/
For more about Spirit of Hope, see hiu.edu/spiritofhope
