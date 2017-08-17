 
Virtusa Named Most Innovative Technology Company of the Year at the 2017 American Business Awards

Also wins Awards for Cloud and Provider Lifecycle Management Platforms
 
 
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU), a global business consulting and IT outsourcing company that accelerates business outcomes for its clients,today announced that it has been awarded three Stevie Award recognitions at the 2017 American Business Awards; a Gold award for Most Innovative Technology Company of the Year and two Bronze awards for New Product or Service of the Year – Software – Cloud Application/Service for the company's Cloud Migration Factory and its Provider Lifecycle Management (PLM) platforms.

"We're honored to receive these Stevie Awards in recognition of being one of the most innovative companies in the technology industry today," said Chandika Mendis, global head of Engineering, Virtusa. "The platform we have created aims at elevating the engineering IQ of the organization, driving smart automation, and actively engaging every role within the SDLC to deliver exceptional performance through transparency and gamification. This philosophy has helped us drive engineering transformation initiatives for some of our largest clients, helping them create a culture ready to take on the disruptive innovation the market demands."

In the Most Innovative Technology Company of the Year category, Virtusa was honored for its wide spectrum of proprietary tools, designed to spur innovation across systems development life cycle (SDLC) and DevOps to automate processes, empower employees, and augment productivity. These tools include InsightLive, which focuses on developer engagement to drive productivity and quality, and Centroid, its multi-channel digital automation solution. Additionally, the company received recognition for its V+ proprietary internal platform developed to transform the way one works, learns, shares, connects, and grows with colleagues and clients, ultimately improving business agility, productivity, and innovation.

As a Bronze winner for New Product or Service of the Year – Software – Cloud Application/Service, Virtusa was recognized for its Cloud Migration Factory and Provider Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Cloud Migration Factory provides organizations with an effective strategy and journey for cloud migration, which focuses on improving business capability, at the same time reducing overall total cost of ownership. The factory uses proven automation tools and repeatable processes. Virtusa's Provider Lifecycle Management (PLM) (http://www.virtusa.com/news-room/press-releases/article/3...) solution, powered by Salesforce and a Certified Fullforce solution, is built to reduce healthcare provider onboarding time while improving transparency, user experience, and satisfaction.

"Cloud computing is a paradigm shift and a catalyst in digital transformation," said Amit Khanna, senior vice president, Cloud Practice, Virtusa. "We are honored to receive the Stevie award for our cloud capabilities. Virtusa has been helping its global clients successfully adopt cloud through a host of offerings, frameworks, and toolsets that streamline enterprise processes, increase operational efficiencies, lower costs, and drive business value."

"The PLM platform addresses the many challenges payers face in prospecting, contracting, onboarding, credentialing, pricing configuration and servicing of providers. With differentiated features around robotic automation, pre-built Integrations, automated roster file management, and intelligent workflow management, the solution is one-of-a-kind in the market right now," said Baskar Mohan, Healthcare practice leader, Virtusa.

This year's awards were presented to Virtusa during the 15th Annual American Business Awards banquet on June 20, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. For the complete list of award winners, visit:  http://stevieawards.com/aba/stevie-award-winners-2017-abas

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment.

Virtusa helps CXOs' address the dual challenge of growing revenues while improving IT cost efficiencies. Virtusa's digital transformation & innovation (DTi) solutions enable clients to reimagine the customer experience, accelerate revenue growth and creating lasting business value. The company's operational excellence (OE) solutions help clients reduce risk, improve operational efficiencies, and lower IT costs.

Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. With a strong heritage in software engineering, Virtusa is highly qualified to both develop and maintain software, using a proven platforming methodology and advanced Agile and Accelerated Solution Design techniques to reliably deliver results on time and within budget.

Holding a proven record of success across industries, Virtusa readily understands its clients' business challenges and uses its domain expertise to deliver distinctive, differentiated and innovative applications of technology to address its client critical business challenges. Examples include building the world's largest P&C claims modernization program; one the largest corporate customer portals for a premier global bank; an order to cash implementation for a multinational telecommunications provider; and digital transformation initiatives for media and banking companies.

Through the acquisition of a majority interest in Polaris Consulting Services Ltd. in March 2016, Virtusa has created a robust platform to provide end-to-end solutions and services in banking and financial services, strengthening its positioning as a top, global FinTech services provider. Virtusa Corporation is headquartered in Massachusetts and has 50 offices across North America, Europe and Asia.

Source:Virtusa
Tags:Awards, American Business Awards
Industry:Technology
Location:Westborough - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Awards
Click to Share