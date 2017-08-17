News By Tag
Shermco Industries Announces Services Expansion
New locations in Detroit and Beaumont. Expanded capabilities in St. Paul.
The first new service center supports Detroit, Michigan and the surrounding area and will focus on automotive, utilities, commercial, industrial and wind energy services. The office is located at 12796 Currie Court in Livonia, Michigan.
Shermco's other new location is in Beaumont, Texas and is the fourth office serving the Texas gulf coast region for oil, gas and chemical downstream clients as well as electric utilities and wide base of other industrial customers. The office is located at 11105A Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
In addition to these new service center locations, Shermco has invested heavily in new production equipment and expanded capabilities in their St. Paul, Minnesota rotating machinery remanufacturing facility. Service center crane capacity has been increased, as well as larger, improved processing equipment with expanded motor/generator testing capabilities. This facility expansion will increase service and repair options for machines in larger industrial facilities and utility customers, as well as support the growing wind energy industry in the region. The St. Paul service center has already gained certifications from several major organizations, and will be seeking the same quality certification as Shermco's Irving, Texas rotating machinery repair facility, ISO 9001:2015.
"Shermco continues to be focused on geographic growth. These new locations will help us to better support our national accounts and assists our new regional customers improve their reliability through Shermco's unique service offerings. We are excited to announce these new locations and, more importantly, look forward to the positive impact it will have for our customer base," said Jason Greer, Shermco's vice-president of business development.
Paul Idziak, vice-president of Shermco's Machine Services Division adds, "Our major expansion of capabilities in our St. Paul motor and generator service center will allow for broader support of both industrial and wind energy customers in the upper Midwest, support driven by the Shermco brand and overall capabilities. It is an exciting addition to our business."
For more information, visit: http://www.shermco.com
ABOUT SHERMCO
Shermco Industries is the leading independent provider of safe and reliable acceptance testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair and remanufacturing of electrical equipment and power distribution systems. With service centers located throughout North America, certified technicians and engineers focus on servicing both scheduled and unexpected projects for large commercial, industrial and utility customers. Shermco, a leader in electrical safety and technical training, focuses on industrial electrical contracting, utility, wind turbine maintenance and disaster recovery services. Shermco Industries is a member in good standing with the Electrical Apparatus Service Association, American Wind Energy Association, Professional Electrical Apparatus Recyclers League, and the InterNational Electrical Testing Association.
Contact
Kevin Alewine
+1-972-793-5523
kalewine@shermco.com
