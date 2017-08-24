 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

Just Released: The Last Two Kingdoms by Mark Spitsbergen

The Last Two Kingdoms: Unveiling What the Bible Really Says about the End Times by Mark Spitsbergen
 
 
The Last Two Kingdoms
The Last Two Kingdoms
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- In The Last Two Kingdoms, Dr. Mark Spitsbergen shows how the church has waited for the return of Christ Jesus for almost 2,000 years—unimaginable to Christians of the first century. The calamities surrounding Israel in 70 AD seemed to fulfill many of the scriptures that predicted His return. If there was ever a time when the church would have said the time is now, it would have been then. However, each time the church has said, "The time is now," there have been missing pieces to the prophetic puzzle. We all want Jesus to return, but there are still events yet to be fulfilled before His return.

Mark explains how the great Empire of the Ten Kings whose tyranny could only be rivaled by ancient Rome must arise. This future Empire will be unlike the nations and kingdoms of today. It is in the days of these great changes that the Antichrist will arise and take control. The Last Two Kingdoms will highlight many of those events and changes that the Scripture reveals must take place before the second coming of the Lord.

"In a day when there is great confusion and extreme biblical illiteracy, Dr. Mark pulls back the veil and helps reveal the frightening reality of the "last days. His timely explanation will equip you to face all to come with confidence and hope in Jesus, our Savior! The darkness is rising, the Hope is coming!" — Joel Stockstill, www.joelandamie.com

About the Book:
The Last Two Kingdoms by Mark Spitsbergen
Release Date: 8/24/2017
Price: $15.95  ISBN: 978-1-942056-47-8
To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Parable Christian Stores, Cokesbury Christian Books, Google books, and Books-A-Million.com. E-book format is also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.
Buy the book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Last-Two-Kingdoms-Unveiling-Really...

About the Author: Dr. Mark Spitsbergen is the senior pastor of the Abiding Place in San Diego where he has pastored for the past thirty-four years. He has devoted much of his life to studying end-time prophecy. He holds a bachelor's degree in biology/chemistry from Point Loma Nazarene University, Master of Science from the University of Saint Andrews, and doctorate of theology (Th.D) from School of Bible Theology as well as a doctorate of ministry in pastoral ministries (D.Min.) from Life Christian University. Dr. Spitsbergen is currently pursuing a degree in biblical languages.
Source:5 Fold Media
Email:***@5foldmedia.com
Posted By:***@5foldmedia.com Email Verified
