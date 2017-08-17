News By Tag
* Youth
* Chorus
* NJCS
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The New Jersey Choral Society is holding Auditions for Youth and Adult Choruses
Adult singers with choral experience and strong sight-reading skills are invited to schedule an audition for one of the following dates: August 25 (7-10pm), August 26 (10am-4pm), August 27 (4-8pm), August 29 (5-7pm) and September 7 (7-10pm). Rehearsals are held Tuesday evenings from 7:30-10pm in Ridgewood, NJ. Established in 1980, the New Jersey Choral Society is one of the state's most prestigious choral groups, well-known for presenting outstanding and unique programs. Under the direction of Artistic Director and Conductor, Eric Dale Knapp, NJCS performs three major concerts annually in Bergen and Essex counties.
All auditions will be held at at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, 169 Fairmount Road, Ridgewood, NJ. Audition requirements and registration details for both Youth and Adult Choruses, as well as 2017-2018 Season information, are available on the New Jersey Choral Society website at www.njcs.org.
Contact
New Jersey Choral Society
info@njcs.org
***@njcs.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse