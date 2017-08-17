 
The New Jersey Choral Society is holding Auditions for Youth and Adult Choruses

 
 
NJCS Courtesy of Noah Dachis
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The New Jersey Choral Society is holding auditions for its Youth and Adult choruses for the 2017-2018 Season. Youth singers in grades 6-12 are invited to audition for the NJCS Festival Youth Chorus on Monday, August 28 from 4-6pm. Treble voices are accepted from grades 6-12 and SATB voices from grades 9-12. Interested students, parents and educators should visit www.njcs.org/current-njcs-site-content/njcs-youth-chorus-auditions where audition materials can be found, and can contact Festival Youth Chorus Director, Noelle Dachis, at youthchoir@njcs.org for more information, and must register and schedule an audition time prior to August 28.

Adult singers with choral experience and strong sight-reading skills are invited to schedule an audition for one of the following dates:  August 25 (7-10pm), August 26 (10am-4pm), August 27 (4-8pm), August 29 (5-7pm) and September 7 (7-10pm). Rehearsals are held Tuesday evenings from 7:30-10pm in Ridgewood, NJ. Established in 1980, the New Jersey Choral Society is one of the state's most prestigious choral groups, well-known for presenting outstanding and unique programs. Under the direction of Artistic Director and Conductor, Eric Dale Knapp, NJCS performs three major concerts annually in Bergen and Essex counties.

All auditions will be held at at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, 169 Fairmount Road, Ridgewood, NJ. Audition requirements and registration details for both Youth and Adult Choruses, as well as 2017-2018 Season information, are available on the New Jersey Choral Society website at www.njcs.org.

