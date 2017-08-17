Notion Press Publishes 'Shivu and His Ten Upon Ten': What does success really mean to the youth?

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Booklaunch

• Notionpress

• Rettyvelayoudam Industry:

• Books Location:

• Puducherry - Puducherry - India

End

-- A senior enterprise software solution architect residing in Chicago, Retty Velayoudam has released his book,, which is published by Notion Press.This book offers a philosophical analysis for the conflicts and challenges that occur in the life of a youth. The story is built upon extraordinary observations and an inspirational analysis of human psychology. This book is unique, as it deals extensively with the conflicts faced by youth in the value system in the contemporary world.The protagonist, Shivram Sharma is a daydreamer, who has longed for success since childhood. His father put him in many activities and urged him to excel in everything, but Shivram was unfortunately unsuccessful in every aspect of life. Shivram failed in his education and was not able to have a successful career. He falls into bad company and becomes a drug addict, due to his curiosity and boredom with mundane life. His friend from high school, Ragu is the polar opposite of Shivram. He is good at academics and works hard to progress in life. When destiny forces these two characters to meet, they are surprised at the changes that have happened in their lives.Shivram encounters many challenges in life and struggles to overcome them, as he is torn between following the good values he was taught at a young age and the vices he has picked up. In his search for success, he thinks of Lord Krishna and his avatars, and sets off to the holy city of Benares. This fiction follows the journey of Shivram, his mistakes and the good deeds he has done in his youth. He finally understands what real success is and that goodness always prevails over evil.Retty Velayoudam has worked across the globe as a principal ERP consultant and has a passion for writing. He has written a few technical books and graduated in Engineering and Management. He loves to exercise his brain by solving math puzzles, playing chess and doing brain teasers. He believes in the power of the youth and likes to guide them on the right path to progress and help them meet the challenges that life throws their way.Notion Press is elated to have published this book, which will help the reader understand the real meaning of success. We are glad to provide a platform for authors to publish their work and achieve their dreams of being a writer. This book is a must-read and is available on Amazon and other e-commerce websites, so grab your copy and start reading.