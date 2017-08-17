 
GST Keeper launches its feature-rich GST compliance app

GST Keeper, a highly-acclaimed automated GST compliance solution provider, recently launched its GST compliance application
 
 
DELHI, India - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- GST Keeper, a highly-acclaimed automated GST compliance solution provider, recently launched its GST compliance application.  The forward-looking strategic action soon garnered accolades from leading compliance veterans as the GST app can help all the stakeholders suit-up for the new taxation regimen in the most dexterous and practiced manner.

As per GST Keeper's assertion, its feature-rich GST application is bestowed with a wide range of distinctive attributes that can help users develop a better understanding of every aspect of GST in the most adroit manner.  Not only does the app's menu pay special attention to all the crucial details of the GST Act, but it also helps users perform and manage several compliance functions in a nimble manner.  Moreover, this app ensures you better perspective into multifarious aspects of the compliance requirements and the ways in which organizational strategies should be streamlined in order to respond adeptly to the changing taxation scenario.

Interacting with media professionals at the launch of GST app, Mr. Anuj Bairathi, the CEO of GST Keeper, said, "With the launch of our GST app, we are now perfectly-positioned to assist all the stakeholders, businesses, and accounting professionals gear up for the GST regime in an adroit manner.  Our app is empowered with a wide range of functionalities, which not only includes a comprehensive knowledge bank but also includes various methods to ensure robust compliance in the most naive possible manner.  All these features would certainly help industry migrate into the new taxation era in an adroit manner." Visit https://www.gstkeeper.com/

The app developed by GST Keeper can help users file GSTR forms, make e-payments, and claim ITC in a hassle-free manner.  Moreover, the efficiently-articulated knowledge bank on the app is a force to reckon with as it can help businesses and accounting professionals gain crystal clear view of all crucial aspects of GST Act.  Additionally, the GST app also has in-built HSN/SAC code finder which can be used to calculate tax liabilities and meet jurisdictional requirements in an immaculate manner.

Last month, GST Keeper took the business world by storm by rolling out attractive deals on its GST software and compliance solutions, and after garnering immense popularity, it has now created a stir in the market by launching its feature-rich GST app.

About GST Keeper

GST Keeper is an expert tax compliance solution provider in India.  Blessed with a pool of seasoned tax experts and exhaustive taxation insights, we are perfectly positioned to help businesses handle all the GST compliance functions, within stipulated frame of time, with utmost competence.  Our enterprise class GST accounting tool, equipped with scientific GST calculator and geocoding technology, helps clients leverage the power of automation so as to ensure strict adherence to jurisdictional requirements.  We are committed to helping clients ensure successful migration into GST regime and maintain absolute compliance thereon.

