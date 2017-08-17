 
Property renovations to increase value without overspending

 
 
BANKSTOWN, Australia - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- When you want to sell a property, you should be more critical and know when you need to make an upgrade. However, increasing your property's value by renovating may be tricky. You should know easy property renovations which can increase value without you having to overspend.

First, you should tidy up your front lawn and garden as it is the first thing a potential buyer will see. Check your guttering and if it is already rusted, you should replace it. A leaking roof is also a no-no. Have it cleaned or repaired to make sure there is no mould and grime.

Check your entry door and exterior cladding to make sure these are clean and in good condition. You can paint it with a few coats or have your bricks rendered for a small cost. A good entry door makes a good impression. Make sure that your floor is also clean and in good condition, otherwise, have it sanded and polished.

For older homes, rooms may be separated and may turn off some buyers. Consider opening up the interior space by knocking out the wall between your living room and kitchen. This will make the home look brighter and lighter. It may increase the value and saleability of your home by the thousands.

Remember that renovating your kitchen completely may cost greater than the value it may add to your home. The master bedroom should look like a comfortable living area and bedroom so figure out how to make it look larger and appealing. You may want to install a larger window and blinds for a good view, more sunlight and privacy.

A renovation for a spa-like bathroom may be expensive but you can find low-cost ways to give a bathroom an upgrade. You may also make the patio and backyard an integral part of your home by replacing an old door with bifold doors to open up the space. Make sure that your back garden is tidy as well.

When all is well, the buyers will then look at the little things such as faucets, windows and doors to find out if the owner maintained the home properly. Paint your interior with colours that would suit different kinds of people, instead of just a few. Remember that property renovations can instantly increase value but only if you do not over-do it.

Chan & Naylor does not sell properties so it remains unbiased. We would love to help you whether you are a beginner or seasoned property investor.

Click here to schedule a chat or call us on 1300 250 122

For more information about property investment in Australia, contact a Specialist to discuss your particular circumstances.

If you like what you are reading, subscribe to our newsletters now at www.chan-naylor.com.au or follow our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/chanandnaylorbrisbane/

Chan & Naylor Group has nationwide offices in Brisbane (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/brisbane-accountants/) and Capalaba (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/chan-naylor-redlands/) in Queensland, Melbourne and Moonee Ponds (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/moonee-ponds/) in Victoria, East Perth (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/perth/) in Western Australia, and Bankstown (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/bankstown/), Parramatta (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/oatlands-parramatta/), Pymble (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/pymble/), North Sydney (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/st-leonards/), and Sydney (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/offices/sydney-cbd-central/) in New South Wales.

Disclaimer (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/about-us/disclaimer/)

