MESA Announces Promotion of David Newman to Associate

Landscape Architecture, Planning, and Urban Design Firm Promotes David Newman to Associate
 
 
David Newman
David Newman
DALLAS - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- MESA, a leading landscape architecture, planning, and urban design firm based in Dallas, Texas announced today the promotion of David Newman to Associate.

Since joining MESA in 2014 as a Project Manager, David has managed complex design projects across a broad client base. He fulfills a key leadership role at MESA with nearly 10 years of diverse professional experience with projects ranging from large master planned communities to corporate office renovations, urban design, and high-end traditional residential design.

Most recently, Mr. Newman has been instrumental in the design and implementation of several projects associated with the City of Ennis Downtown Master Plan including the Dallas Street improvements and Minnie McDowal Park. David takes a hands-on approach while overseeing the construction of his projects, paying the utmost attention to detail, design, and quality of construction methods and materials to ensure that each project is executed to its fullest potential.

David received his Bachelor of Landscape Architecture from Louisiana State University in 2008. He is a licensed Landscape Architect in the State of Texas.

About MESA:
MESA is an award-winning Landscape Architecture, Planning, and Urban Design firm based in Dallas, Texas. For over 35 years, we have enhanced public and private spaces and created opportunities for recreation, education, and community, both locally and internationally. Our portfolio ranges from intimate garden spaces to large-scale, comprehensive, master-planning projects. We create with the understanding that what we do must be worthy of future generations. For more information about MESA, please visit http://mesadesigngroup.com/.

